Skoda Kylaq reveal date set as preview of Volkswagen’s small SUV

Kylaq will solely be powered by the 1.0 TSI engine and forms of a joint development between India, Volkswagen do Brasil and from 2027, Volkswagen Group Africa.

Kylaq will debut on 6 November and provide the effective preview of the Volkswagen version that be made in South Africa from 2027. Image: Skoda India

Hinted at in a single teaser image last month, Volkswagen’s Skoda division has provided the clearest pictures yet of the incoming Kylaq small SUV for developing markets, one being South Africa.

Three-part model

A joint venture between India, Volkswagen do Brasil and Volkswagen Group Africa, the newcomer will make its introduction in the former market first before debuting in Brazil next year as a Volkswagen.

As is well known by now, it will then premiere in South Africa in 2027 produced at the Kariega Plant in the Eastern Cape alongside the Polo and Polo Vivo.

First details

In an official statement, Skoda Auto India confirmed that the Kylaq had undergone 800 000 km of testing across the country over various terrains and in temperatures ranging from -10 to more than 85 degrees Celsius.

Left in water moving between 25 to 30 litres per minute at an angle of 16 degrees, the Kylaq, as per the images, will adhere to India’s sub-four metre regulations and measure 3 995 mm in overall length with its wheelbase stretching 2 566 mm.

Kylaq will adhere to India’s sub-four metre regulations and derive motivation from the 1.0 TSI engine. Image: Skoda India

Based on the MQB A0-IN platform developed specifically for India, the Kylaq will have a ground clearance of 189 mm and, as rumoured until now, derive motivation solely from the 1.0 TSI engine used in the T-Cross and Polo with outputs of 85kW/170Nm.

Somewhat interestingly, the mill won’t be paired to the seven-speed DSG as in the Polo and T-Cross, but rather the six-speed Tiptronic employed on the Virtus known in South Africa as the Polo Sedan.

More than likely as a result of costs, the self-shifter will serve as an alternative to the six-speed manual, with drive being directed to the front wheels only.

Eventual Volkswagen

While set to slot-in below the Kushaq – a Skoda-badged version of the T-Cross derived Taigun in India – the Kylaq will adopt a Volkswagen appearance for Brazil and South Africa instead of the currently portrayed Skoda design.

As highlighted by the solitary teaser last month, this will see the Skoda specific grille, bonnet, split headlights and front bumper replaced by a design seemingly derived from the facelift Touareg on first glance.

Kylaq’s Volkswagen twin will go on-sale in Brazil next year followed by South Africa in 2027. Image: motor1.com Brazil

Not seen until now, the Kylaq’s rear facia will also be changed and therefore appear likely similar to the T-Cross than at present, the Skoda Fabia.

While no images of the interior have been revealed, certain specification items the Kylaq will have include electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation, the XDS electronic front differential, six airbags as standard, Rollover Mitigation, Multi Collision Brake Assist, traction and stability control and what Skoda calls Motor Slip Regulation.

First Brazil then us

Approved for unveiling on 6 November, the move from Skoda to Volkswagen for Brazil and South Africa will likely involve a change in platform name from MQB A0-IN to MQB A0 Entry with slight differences present.

As it stands, the exact nature is unknown, although this could involve possible dimensional and structural changes.

What is known is that the Brazilian version will be positioned below the newly facelifted Nivus, known locally as the Taigo, while the South African equivalent could slot-in below the T-Cross.

The result of a R4-billion investment into the facility located in the town previously known as Uitenhage, the still unnamed SUV has been on the drawing-board for South Africa since 2022 and while only set for introduction in 2027, is expected to be similar in eventual appearance to the Brazilian model.

As is stands, more details are only expected once Kylaq makes its unveiling.

