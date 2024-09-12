Volkswagen teases new SUV likely to be South Africa-bound model

Long reported "third model" will be made in partnership with Brazil and India and enter production in 2027 at the Kariega Plant in the Eastern Cape alongside the Polo and Polo Vivo.

Sporadically teased and sighted in pre-production form undergoing testing in India, Skoda’s incoming new small SUV has officially emerged in a teaser image in Brazil wearing the Volkswagen badge.

While set to go on-sale in India first where it reportedly be called the Kylaq, the emergence of the model in Brazil comes with greater significance as it effectively shows how the Volkswagen derivative will look when it comes to South Africa in 2027.

As is known by the now, the newcomer forms part of a joint venture between Skoda India, Volkswagen Brazil and Volkswagen South Africa for the developing of a combustion engine small SUV for developing markets in supposed lieu of the T-Cross still being forecasted to bow-out in 2025 in Europe before being replaced by the all-electric ID.2all SUV in 2026.

While reportedly on-track to enter production in October this year in India, according to Autocar India, before the commencing of sales in early 2025, the Brazilian market will also receive is version next year and not in 2026 as reported until now.

For the time being though, the shortened timeframe doesn’t apply to South Africa where sales still look set to only commence in 2027.

Still to be named, the long reported mystery third model, announced back in 2022 as an “SUV-type” vehicle by Volkswagen South Africa boss Martina Biene, will be made alongside the Polo and Polo Vivo at Volkswagen’s Kariega Plant, formerly Uitenhage, in the Eastern Cape, based on the same MQB A0 platform that be renamed as MQB A0 Entry.

The catalyst of a R4-billion investment into the plant back in April, the Autocar India reports alleges that Kylaq will initially derive motivation from the current 1.0 TSI engine producing 85kW/178Nm.

In India, the unit comes standard in the Kushaq, Skoda’s version of the Volkswagen Taigun based on the T-Cross, as it mated to either a six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG with drive going to the front wheels only.

According to motor1.com Brazil, the newcomer will be positioned below the Nivus, known locally as the Taigo, as Volkswagen do Brasil’s new entry-level SUV and have its first public showing at the Rock in Rio music festival next month as a likely production-ready concept.

Appearing similar to the new Tiguan on first glance, the SUV’s platform will also spawn a second model in the shape of the now confirmed Tarok half-ton bakkie.

Set to replace the dated Saveiro, the Tarok will only become a reality in 2026, but could well be manufactured in Kariega as well if still designated as a world model the concept was billed as upon its unveiling in Brazil six years ago.

Described as a feasible project by Biene back in 2022 during an interview with Engineering News, no official approval has yet been made, more than likely as a result of the SUV being the focus of attention.

More soon

Its name set to consist of five letters, according to motor1.com Brazil, no further information about the newcomer is known, however, expect more to be revealed within the coming weeks.

