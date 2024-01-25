The most dangerous hijacking hotspots you should avoid

According to SAPS the top 10 areas consistently targeted by hijackers are primarily situated in Gauteng, the Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal.

Car hijackings continue to pose serious threat to motorists in South Africa. The latest data highlights Nyanga and Harare in Cape Town as the most dangerous areas for car hijackings.

However, simply avoiding these areas is not enough to ensure safety, as recently released crime statistics from the South African Police Service (SAPS) reveal.

Between July and September 2023, a total of 6 009 cars were reported as hijacked, indicating a slight decrease of 2.3% compared to the same period in 2022. This decline still shows that being a driver in SA is dangerous, because approximately 66 cars were stolen daily.

Alarming statistics

To gain further understanding of the situation, BusinessTech conducted an in-depth analysis using data from four quarters.

Four quarter’s worth of data gives a clearer indication of the most dangerous areas in the country, according to the publication.

The analysis revealed Olievenhoutbosch in Tshwane as the lowest in the top three, with 281 hijackings. Nyanga and Harare, both located in Cape Town, are the most notorious areas for car hijackings in South Africa. Over the four quarters, Nyanga reported a staggering total of 389 hijackings, closely followed by Harare with 385 incidents.

Top 10 danger zones

According to SAPS the top 10 areas consistently targeted by hijackers are primarily situated in Gauteng, the Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal, which are the country’s wealthiest provinces.

In addition to Nyanga and Harare, other high-risk areas include Phillipi East, Ivory Park, Midrand, Umlazi, Tembisa, Pretoria West, and Khayelitsha.

While these areas have gained notoriety for their high incidence of car hijackings, it is crucial for all motorists to remain cautious and vigilant, regardless of their location.

Caution and awareness

Eugene Herbert, CEO of MasterDrive underscores the ongoing risk of car hijackings and encourages drivers to adopt proactive safety measures to minimize their vulnerability to this persistent crime.

“While (hotspot) information is certainly important to educate drivers on areas where they should be on high alert, also be cautious that information like this does not lull you into a false sense of security,” said Herbert.

He also advised against assuming safety solely based on driving through certain areas and encouraged drivers to carefully evaluate the information they consume.

“Just because you drive through Constantia and not Nyanga in the Western Cape, does not mean you can let your guard down. Be selective of the message you take from content and do not increase your own risk.”

It is essential for all drivers to exercise caution and remain vigilant, as hijackings can occur anywhere. By staying informed and taking proactive steps to enhance their safety, motorists can reduce the risk of falling victim to this prevalent crime.

“As such, drivers can never ignore the continual risk it presents,” Herbert concluded.