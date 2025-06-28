Six-year-old girl found dead near Nelspruit graveyard after four-day search

A murder investigation into the death of the minor was launched as police suspect sexual assault.

The lifeless body of six-year-old Yolanda Mujovo was discovered in bushes adjacent to Mathafeni graveyard outside Nelspruit on Friday evening, bringing a tragic end to a four-day search that mobilised police units and community members across the area.

The young girl had vanished from her family’s shack on Monday evening while her father made a brief trip to a nearby tuck shop, leaving behind only her four-year-old sister and a mystery that would grip the Mathafeni community for days.

The South African Police Service (Saps) have opened a murder case and suspects the child may have been sexually assaulted before her death.

No arrests have been made, and investigators are appealing for public assistance in identifying the perpetrator.

Father’s brief absence turns tragic

The sequence of events began around 8.40 pm on Monday, 23 June, when Yolanda’s father left his two young daughters at their Mathafeni residence to purchase items from a local tuck shop.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli explained that safety precautions were taken before the father’s departure.

“The father is said to have informed his children to lock the shack for safety purposes,” Mdhluli said.

However, the father’s return revealed a scene that would haunt the family. The shack’s security had been compromised, with Mdhluli noting that the lock “was not locked was loosened.”

More alarming still, only the younger child remained inside, with no sign of six-year-old Yolanda.

When questioned about her sister’s whereabouts, the four-year-old could provide no answers, leaving the family to confront every parent’s worst nightmare.

Community mobilises as search intensifies

What followed was an exhaustive search effort that began immediately and expanded over subsequent days.

The father and neighbours conducted the initial search on Monday evening, scouring the surrounding area without success.

“A search was conducted with the help of the neighbours but without any success,” Mdhluli stated, describing the community’s immediate response to the disappearance.

The search resumed the following day with continued community involvement, but again yielded no trace of the missing child.

As hope began to fade and fear intensified, the family took the formal step of reporting the matter to Nelspruit Police, where officials opened a missing person file.

Police then launched their comprehensive search operation, calling in various specialised units to assist in the effort.

Despite the expanded resources and professional expertise, the search teams were unable to locate the child, and the case remained unsolved as days passed.

Minor girl found dead near graveyard

The breakthrough came on Friday evening when police and paramedics received crucial information about a child found in the bushes near the Mathafeni graveyard.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but their arrival confirmed the family’s worst fears.

“Unfortunately, the medical personnel reported that she has passed on,” said Mdhluli, announcing the tragic conclusion to the four-day search.

The discovery of Yolanda’s body transformed the missing person case into a murder investigation, with preliminary findings suggesting the crime may have involved sexual assault.

Investigation continues as police seek public assistance

With the case now classified as murder, investigators face the challenging task of identifying and apprehending those responsible for the child’s death.

Mdhluli confirmed that preliminary investigation suggests the possibility of sexual assault.

The investigation remains active, with no suspects currently in custody. Police are relying heavily on community cooperation to solve the case, making urgent appeals for information that could lead to arrests.

Mdhluli emphasised the confidential nature of the tip line, stating that “all received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.”

Members of the public with relevant information are urged to contact the crime stop number at 08600 10111 or submit tips through the MYSAPSAPP.

Senior police official vows justice

The brutal nature of the crime has drawn attention from senior law enforcement officials in Mpumalanga province.

Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Dr. Zeph Mkhwanazi personally committed to ensuring justice for the young victim and her family.

According to Mdhluli, Mkhwanazi vowed that police will work around the clock to ensure that the perpetrator or perpetrators of this heinous crime are swiftly brought to book.

