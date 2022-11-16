What you need know about transferring your vehicle

Motoring Reporter

Vehicle transfer, or the transferring of a vehicle, regardless of which way you phrase it, isn’t something many soon-to-be owners look forward to.

No matter who a vehicle is being transferred to, the process is often seen as complicated, riddled with pitfalls and bound to leave an unhappy party for a prolonged period of time, never mind supposed monetary disasters.

To ease the drama, Motus Select has released the following six pointers to take note of when it comes to transfer time.

All the needed documents

This often rates as the biggest source of altercations and confusion. Therefore, securing the necessary transfer documents is crucial to avoid a looming or future mishap.

Time is of the essence

The “time waits for no one” adage applies here. In the same mould as an expired driver licence, a transfer must take place within 21 days of being approved by both parties.

The all-important “who are you”

Arguably the most important document is your ID. When it comes to the registration of a transfer, have your green ID book or ID card at hand as a simple copy might not be enough.

Extra money

Besides the transfer, it is worth keeping some extra cash handy to cover any additional fees that might arise from the transaction.

It is worth noting though that this will only be determined by the licencing office the new owner will register the vehicle.

Proper authority

As is evident in daily occurrences, legality in a number of areas can be “approved” illegally, but not so here. It is therefore important to make use of a legal registered authority capable of handling and understanding the presented documents while also being closest to you.

You have to be present

As much as the transfer process can be viewed as tedious or boring, the simple truth is that you have to be present in person. While online is seen as the preferred method, being physically present is a sure must.

