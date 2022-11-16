Northern, Western Cape rabbits under threat after mystery disease emerges

Citizen Reporter

A disease yet to be identified has spread rapidly through the Western and Northern Cape, killing wild hare and rabbit species indiscriminately.

The first death was of a scrub hare in October in the Sutherland area in the Northern Cape, the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) reported.

Rapid spread

Since then, the disease, which appears to only affect rabbits and hares, has spread rapidly, as far as Springbok and Fraserburgh more than 500km away, to the Montague-Laingsburg area in the Western Cape.

The most recent deaths of wild hares were reported to EWT in the Merweville and Beaufort West regions. The disease has also affected domestic rabbits in Cape Town and surrounding areas.

ALSO READ: Endangered penguins dealt a blow with latest bird flu outbreak

Of particular concern is the effect the disease could have on the critically endangered riverine rabbit (Bunolagus monticularis), an elusive species endemic to the central Karoo region.

Riverine rabbits are found in dense patches of riverine bush, and are the only indigeous burrowing rabbit in Africa. Habitat loss has pushed the species to the brink of extinction, with two-thirds of its surroundings destroyed.

As of 2016 when the IUCN (International Union for the Conservation of Nature) last assessed the decreasing population, there were an estimated 157 to 207 mature individuals left.

“We are concerned about the potential effects of the disease on the already highly fragile population,” the EWT said.

Low population numbers have also forced riverine rabbits to resort to inbreeding, resulting in further complications.

EEW said state veterinarians in the Northern and Western Cape are on high alert. Samples have been collected for analysis at the Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital, and an identification is expected soon.

Pet and land owners warned

Due to the highly contagious nature of the mysterious disease, members of the public are urged not to handle any rabboit carcasses, as this could spread the disease further.

Any contaminated surfaces and clothing must be washed with bleach.

Should you encounter an unnaturally large number of dead rabbits or hares on your property, do not hesitate to contact your nearest state veterinarian for samples to be collected.

Domestic rabbit owners must keep their pets quarantined until more is known about the disease, the EWT emphasised.

Any riverine rabbit deaths must be reported to the EWT, along with a photograph. Landowners and farmers can report hare and rabbit deaths to ewt@ewt.org.za.

Compiled by Nica Richards.

NOW READ: White-backed vultures being poisoned by lead from ammunition, new study finds