Toyota’s transformation into mobility company on show in Paris

From autonomous wheelchairs to hydrogen-powered bicycles, there is a solution for all.

Every four years, the world celebrates the most extraordinary display of the human spirit during the Paralympic Games. Whether it is a swimmer with no arms biting onto a rope before setting off for a backstroke race or a blind long jumper running towards the rhythmic clapping of her instructor, the impaired athletes’ sheer will and determination stirs your soul.

While admiring their efforts, we are often oblivious to the remarkable journeys they had to undertake just to get there. Most people with a physical disability requires support ranging from caregivers to assistive devices or a combination, let alone these amateur athletes’ juggling act between training and full-time jobs.

It is here that Toyota prides itself as an entity that is much more than merely the official vehicle provider of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). Since 2015, the Japanese manufacturer has been what it calls the “the worldwide mobility partner” for these sporting bodies. The partnership is key in its transforming from a carmaker into a mobility company.

Toyota elevates mobility experience

“Toyota has elevated the mobility experience at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024,” says Glenn Crompton, Vice president of Marketing at Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM).

“Showcasing ground-breaking inclusive mobility products forms part of our commitment to ensure that athletes, their families, staff, volunteers and spectators can navigate the Games effortlessly, sustainably, and safely.”

The Genny combines a Segway with a wheelchair. Picture: Toyota

Over and above its commitment to mobility solutions, Toyota is also committed to the spirit of sportsmanship and the celebration of human potential through its Global Team Toyota Athletes Programme. It includes athletes chosen from across the world that share Toyota’s values like continuous improvement, sincerity, teamwork, humility, gratitude, accountability and honesty.

TSAM supports Puseletso Mabote – competing in the athletics T63 100m and long jump and Louzanne Coetzee, contending in the T11 1500m and F11 marathon, at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

Behind the scenes

As a guest of Toyota, The Citizen Motoring had the opportunity to take a closer look into Toyota’s behind-the-scenes operations in Paris. The manufacturer’s latest innovation in mobility in conjunction with partners and startups was showcased at the Toyota Inclusive Mobility Park set up for the duration of the Olympic and Paralympic Games a stone’s throw away from the Eiffel Tower.

APNs (Accessible People Movers) where utilised throughout Paris during the Paralympics. Picture: Toyota

On display for guests to try out was various personal transporting solutions, accessible people movers, hydrogen powered bicycles and even prosthetic simulators.

A very popular exhibit was the Yosh-E, a battery-powered electric solution that clips onto a mechanical wheelchair to take someone the extra mile. When attached, it is operated by pressing the handles forwards or backwards along with traditional bicycle-style brake levers. Para-athletes in the Village and at Paralympic opening and closing ceremonies, as well as several Team Toyota athletes made use of the Yosh-E.

Mind-blowing tech on show

The Genny, a combination between a wheelchair and a Segway, was mind-blowing. After determining your centre of gravity, only gentle trunk movements are required to move it around while clever technology navigates its surrounding terrain.

It’s still in prototype guise, which meant we could not sit on the JUU. But the electric wheelchair did take manage to take Paralympic mascot Phryges up a flight of stairs on an autonomous ride.

These and other personal mobility solutions can negotiate the ramps extending from the Toyota Noah van and the full-electric APN (Accessible People Mover). Hundreds of these vehicles were on call because Paris’ metro rail system does not offer wheelchair access everywhere.

The JUU wheelchair can autonomously negotiate a flight of stairs. Picture: Toyota

Toyota says ‘Start Your Impossible’

You gain newfound respect for any athlete competing on blades after trying out the prosthetic simulator from Ottobock, the longest serving partner of the Paralympic Games. Fortunately we didn’t need the compulsory helmet and knee and elbow guards, but the two volunteers who guided us might need some corrective shoulder surgery.

The highlight was paddling a hydrogen-powered bicycle through the streets of Paris. Using a refillable hydrogen cartridge, the bike offers a range of around 150km and only requires around 10% of the effort it would to power a normal bike to cruise along at a speed of 25km/h. That means we cheated during our Tour de France-inspired dash up the Champs-Elysees towards the Arc de Triomphe, but don’t let facts get into the way of a good memory.

Toyota could not have showcased their mobility slogan “Start Your Impossible” in a better way. Like the extraordinary para-athletes competing in Paris, there no obstacle big enough to halt the Japanese giant in its quest to mobilise people.