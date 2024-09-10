Paralympics a wake up call for the able-bodied

Gabrielzinho gave the Paris La Defensé Arena the ultimate display of what the human spirit is capable of despite severe physical disability.

Some call the Paralympic Games the “real Olympics”.

Just to get there requires incredible dedication from the para-athletes, never mind the show of guts and willpower they provide during the event.

ALSO READ: Paralympics opening was ‘magnifique’

The 2024 Paralympics wasn’t even a day old when a Brazilian swimmer known as Gabrielzinho gave the Paris La Defensé Arena the ultimate display of what the human spirit is capable of despite severe physical disability.

The 22-year-old has no hands and arms, while his legs are atrophied.

He seemed at an immediate disadvantage when walking out in short little strides before the S2 100m.

You couldn’t help to wonder where the Brazilian’s propulsion would come from against competitors with more and longer limbs than him.

And how he would cope at the start having to release himself from a rope he bites onto?

It didn’t take long for him to answer all the questions.

In an incredible showing, Gabrielzinho was off in a flash and propelled himself up and down simulating a dolphin kick with his body at a remarkable brisk pace.

Turning halfway presents a huge challenge, but he took that in his stride as he raced away from the field to win in an astonishing 1min 53.67sec.

É OURO🥇 Gabriel Araújo, o Gabrielzinho, conquista a primeira medalha do Brasil nos Jogos Paralímpicos Paris 2024. O nadador venceu a prova final dos 100m costas na categoria S2 (classe para atletas com grandes limitações físico-motoras). Parabéns, Gabrielzinho. Você orgulha o… pic.twitter.com/wOV0ezmXgK August 29, 2024

Much to the delight of the 5 000- plus crowd, the real show was still to come.

For the medal ceremony, Gabrielzinho walked out like a rock star, his heart-warming smile met with tears of joy and huge applause is equal amounts.

He beamed with pride as the gold medal was hung around his neck, he clutched the Phryge mascot medal winners receive between his neck and shoulder and sang the Brazilian national anthem with more gusto able-bodied athletes often do.

After the formalities, the Brazilian showed his appreciation for the now raucous applause, strutting dance moves that will put a certain Olympic break dancer from Australia to shame.

ALSO READ: Australian breakdancer Raygun ‘sorry’ about Olympic backlash

He went on to win another two gold medals, which took his Paralympics medal tally up to five golds and one silver.

A colleague once called me on the internal office landlines from his desk around 10 metres away from mine.

Another irritated colleague next to me wanted to know why I was ignoring my ringing phone.

“Because,” I replied, “the good Lord gave him two healthy legs to move around freely.”

Imagine how hard it must be for a human treasure like Gabrielzinho to accept that able-bodied people do not even realise how blessed they really are.

ALSO READ: Team SA returning home with six Paralympic medals