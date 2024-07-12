Aero-altered, hardcore Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro unleashed

Producing the same amount of power as the SL 65 AMG from two generations ago, the Pro, for now, remains a forbidden entity for South Africa.

With subtle change from the GT3 programme, identifying the Pro from the standard GT 63 requires a keen eye. Image: Mercedes-AMG

No longer offered a cabriolet as a result of the SL, Mercedes-AMG has added a third variant to the two-door GT range in the form of the AMG GT 63 Pro.

Unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed that kicked-off on Thursday (11 July), the Pro sits atop the standard AMG GT line-up, but below the plug-in hybrid 63 S E Performance that replaced the AMG GT R in April this year.

Dynamically changed

A combination of the standard GT 63 and the GT3 racing variant, the Pro’s main difference involves aerodynamic and underbody changes, as well as upgrades to the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 that remains unassisted by any form of electrification.

ALSO READ: Mercedes-AMG shocks 500 kW jolt into two-door AMG GT 63

Mounted on 21-inch forged cross-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 5 or no-cost option Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R Cup tyres, the Pro’s aero revisions consist of a new front apron and large side intakes on the flanks of the bumper the three-pointed star refers to as active air control Airpanels.

Working in conjunction with the carbon fibre splitter, underbody airflow deflectors, fins on the front and rear axles, vents on the flanks of the rear bumper and the new fixed rear wing, aerodynamic lift, according to Mercedes-AMG, decreases by 30 kg while rear axle downforce heads the other way by a claimed 15 kg.

Interior has not undergone massive changes. Image: Mercedes-AMG

While no actual chassis modifications have taken place, cooling has been improved by the addition of a radiator behind each front wheel arch, and what Benz calls an active cooling system using an electrically driven water pump for the 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system’s transfer case.

Revised steering geometry completes the alterations, along with the otherwise optional carbon ceramic brakes comprising a six-piston caliper and 420 mm disc setup at the front.

Performance seats are trimmed in micro-fibres and Nappa leather from the start. Image: Mercedes-AMG

Carried over is the AMG Active Ride Control system, the AMG-specific rear-axle steering and the 48-volt Active Roll Stabilisation system.

Besides the AMG Performance steering wheel and AMG Performance seats trimmed in micro-fibres and Nappa leather, the AMG GT 63 Pro’s interior is identical to the standard GT 63, and therefore devoid of items such as a roll cage found on the racing variant.

More without EV

On the power front, the twin-blown V8 receives 20kW/50Nm more than the standard GT 63, which translates to outputs of 450kW/850Nm, the former identical to the 6.0-litre bi-turbo V12 used in the SL 65 AMG of two generations ago.

Main change at the rear involves the new fixed rear wing and air inlets behind the wheel arches. Image: Mercedes-AMG

The added grunt has seen a slight uptake in performance, namely a top speed of 317 km/h versus the regular GT 63’s 315 km/h, and a one-tenth improvement in the 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.1 seconds.

Sending the amount of twist to all four wheels again falls to the 9G TCT transmission.

Forbidden for now

Set to go on-sale later this year, pricing, as well as South African market availability, of the AMG GT 63 Pro remains unknown at present.

NOW READ: Refined, purely V8 engine new Mercedes-AMG GT shows itself