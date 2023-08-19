Refined, purely V8 engine new Mercedes-AMG GT shows itself

Sibling of the new drop-top SL will be sold solely as a coupe, but for now, without a GT R as range topper.

Design a clear evolution over the previous GT with noticeable influence from the new SL. Image: Mercedes-AMG.

On the development board since rumours started emerging nearly three years ago, Mercedes-AMG, in the early hours of Saturday morning (19 August), officially unveiled the second generation AMG GT at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California as part of the annual Monterey Bay car week.

AMG by AMG

Developed from the start as a coupe in lieu of the new AMG-developed SL taking the place of the drop-top Roadster, the GT becomes the second model after its sibling to ride on the new MSA platform, albeit with a series of changes underneath in order to better its standing atop the AMG range.

ALSO READ: New Mercedes-Benz SL not replacing GT fully

Branded by Affalterbach as its “clear commitment to the sports car”, the new AMG GT is longer and wider than its C190 predecessor with an overall length of 4 728 mm, height of 1 354 mm and width of 1 984 mm.

Subtle changes have taken place at the rear. Image: Mercedes-AMG.

Along with a wheelbase stretching 2 700 mm, the three-pointed star has also increased the front and rear tracks and improved boot space to 321-litres or 675-litres with the rear seats folded down.

Once again marketed as a 2+2 seater, the GT’s design, while derived from the SL in certain areas, is a clear evolution over its predecessor despite Mercedes-Benz describing it as appearing “compact and powerful”.

Boot can accommodate 321-litres and up to 675-litres with the rear seats down. Image: Mercedes-AMG.

Compared to the previous generation, the GT comes standard with Benz’s Digital LED headlights, darkened LED taillights and a gloss black finish around the Panamericana grille.

The exterior is familiarly stands in complete contrast to the GT’s chassis where apart from the platform, all of the various components are new and made out of a combination of aluminium, lightweight steel, magnesium and carbon fibre in order to reduce weight.

Interior’s look and design has also been derived from the SL. Image: Mercedes-AMG.

Central to this are the axles, suspension links and steering knuckles being made out of aluminium, the AMG Ride Control adaptive dampers and Active Roll Stabilisation system fitted as standard, along with the so-called new comfort valve electronic pressure sensors for the dampers themselves and the AMG locking limited-slip rear differential.

It doesn’t stop there as AMG has also fitted the GT with its Active rear axle steering system as standard, as well as the AMG Dynamic Select system with six driving modes; Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport +, Individual and Race.

AMG sport seats come standard, though as an option, the AMG Performance chairs can be specified. Image: Mercedes-AMG.

Tipping the scales at 1 970 kg, stopping the AMG GT is a six-piston aluminium composite ventilated caliper setup at the front and single at the rear with respective disc sizes of 390 mm and 360 mm. A carbon ceramic option with 420 mm front disc will be added as an option in 2024.

Inside, the SL influence continues in the design and layout of the cabin resplendent with the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, the latest twin-spoke AMG Performance steering wheel, the standard AMG sport of optional AMG Performance seats and the tablet-like 11.9-inch MBUX infotainment system draped over the dashboard.

Pure no electrified V8 options

On the power front, the GT keeps hold of the venerable 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine, which, despite having been upgraded to Euro 7 emissions regulations, doesn’t feature any form of electrification.

Standard across the range, which for now spans two derivatives, is the AMG-tuned 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive and a new wet-clutch nine-speed MCT gearbox.

Commencing the range is the new GT 55 which offers up 350kW/700Nm. The claimed top speed is 295 km/h with 0-100 km/h taking 3.9 seconds.

Available in two states of tune, the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 features no electrical assistance for the moment. Image: Mercedes-AMG.

Topping the range for now, the returning GT 63 delivers 430kW/800Nm, which translates to a v-max of 315 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds.

For now, it remains unknown as to whether a GT R model will be revived, or whether Benz will introduce the hybridised V8 from the four-door GT 63 S E-Performance as the former’s eventual replacement.

Not yet confirmed

Due to go on sale in the first half of next year, the AMG GT remains unconfirmed for South Africa, but should approval be given, expect it to become at some point next year.

NOW READ: Mercedes-AMG GT set to bow out entirely by December