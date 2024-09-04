Motoring

Used VW Polo Vivo prices rise by staggering 23% in 2024

Buyers seeking pre-owned alternatives in for a big shock at used car dealerships.

Used VW Polo Vivo prices up by 23% in 2024

On average, used Polo Vivos cost R31 000 more in 2024 than a year ago. Picture: Volkswagen

As new car prices rise, more buyers are seeking pre-owed alternatives. In turn, used car prices also go up because of the increasing demand, especially those of the popular models.

AutoTrader’s used car data in comparing 2024 to 2023 prices for similarly aged models with similar mileage makes for interesting reading. It shows that nine of the top 10 used cars sold between January and June this year were more expensive year-on-year. Only the discontinued Ford Fiesta experienced a slight decrease in price.

Polo Vivo in high demand

Listed prices for pre-owned cars increased 4%, or R17 300, on average this year. The average selling price went up by around R6 000, which works out to 2%.

South Arica’s favourite new passenger car, the VW Polo Vivo, pre-owned price went up by a staggering 23%. A six-year old Polo Vivo with average mileage of 74 000km has gone up from R136 115 to R167 316.

AutoTrader CEO George Mienie explains that because the top 10 sold list represents vehicles with the highest demand, they therefore command a higher than average price increase.

“Eight of the top 10 reflect a price increase higher than the average sold price increase. Only the bottom two having a price increase lower than the average and less than R10 000 year-on-year,” says Mienie.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class prices soar

The locally-manufactured Mercedes-Benz C-Class registered the highest price increase of 30%. Eight-year-old model prices jumped to R424 831 in 2024, a year-on-year hike of R98 178.

The Polo Vivo’s sibling the VW Polo’s price went up by 15%. A six-year-old VW Polo with 75 000km on the clock costs R238 257 in 2024 compared to R206 874 last year.

South Africa’s two most popular bakkies, the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger, showed increases of 8% and 13.7% respectively.

The Kia Picanto, which was the 10th most popular car in the period, showed a 2.2% price hike, the smallest increase in the top 10.

2024 vs 2023 used car pricing

