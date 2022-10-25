Volkswagen to steer away from touch-sensitive wheel

Charl Bosch

Having announced last year that it will be taking leave of the manual transmission entirely before 2030 as it moves towards complete electrification, Volkswagen’s latest feature u-turn involves the reported discontinuing of the touch-sensitive steering wheel buttons.

A design that has been expanded across Wolfsburg’s product portfolio since premiering on the last generation Golf, the gloss black finished fingertip sensitive “buttons” attracted extensive criticism not only from the media, but also from buyers for being nowhere as intuitive as a regular physical setup.

In a direct reference to the automaker’s latest dilemma, stemming from the software challenges that delayed the introduction of the current eighth generation Golf, Volkswagen Passenger Cars CEO Thomas Schäfer remarked that in addition to the planned unveiling of ten all-electric models by 2026, Wolfsburg will be bringing back a “simplified” steering wheel – without the touch-sensitive tech.

“We are sharpening our portfolio and our design, plus creating a new simplicity in operating our vehicles. For example, we are bringing back the push-button steering wheel! That’s what customers want from VW,” the former Head of Volkswagen South Africa wrote on LinkedIn this past Friday.

He also added that digitalisation remains at the core of Volkswagen’s future strategy and advances, saying, “we are pushing digitalisation not just in our vehicles but in the entire customer journey”.

German-market Volkswagen Polo steering wheel with the conventional physical buttons.

Despite the mentioned digital focus, though, Schäfer, in a response to the steering wheel’s criticism from owners, stated, “what is crucial now from my point of view: listening carefully to our customers, learning and providing answers to the pressing questions of the time.

“One thing is clear: We are continually working on offering our customers what they really want. #Volkswagen will be the love brand once more!”

