Electrified combustion remains as Volvo debuts facelift XC90

First major exterior and interior update since the XC90's debut a decade ago assures its continuation until at least the end of the decade alongside the all-electric EX90.

Originally reported as being set for discontinuation with the unveiling of the all-electric EX90 nearly two years ago, Volvo has instead afforded the XC90 its first significant makeover since introducing it a decade ago.

Discreetly updated inside and out, as well as mechanically with mild-hybridisation in place of diesel engines, the latest upgrade incorporates more distinct changes no longer verging subtlety.

What has changed?

Last touched-up five years ago, the XC90’s prominent aesthetic differences from the now pre-facelift version consists of EX90-inspired Thor’s Hammer LED headlights, a new grille with diagonal slates separated by the Volvo logo bar, a redesigned front bumper with vertical side inlets, a new lower air intake and new graphics for the LED light clusters.

Significantly bigger are the changes inside where the nine-inch infotainment system bows-out in favour of the tablet-style 11.2-inch display derived from the EX30 and EX90.

Similarly relieved from any physical buttons as on its electric siblings, and flanked by new air vents, the display gets the latest Google co-developed software and interface, complete with a better resolution, rationalising of in-built apps plus over-the-air updates.

Main focus of attention of the new 11.2-inch infotainment system. Image: Volvo

Down the centre, the console has been redesigned and although still resplendent with a gear lever and the toggle starter switch, no longer offers the two part design whereby the smartphone charger and cupholders are concealed underneath to sliding covers.

Instead, the latter now takes preference in a vertical design, while the former moves to the front of the console itself with in a storage area capability when not used for phone charging.

Centre console has been redesigned. Image: Volvo

Also new is the dashboard itself as a result of the new display and vents, while decorative textured finishes made from recycled materials can now also be had.

Underneath and on the safety side, the XC90 continues without change, therefore retaining the optional air suspension that lowers the ride height by 20 mm and then raises it by 40 mm, and the frontal view with City Safety and Autonomous Emergency Braking.

Mild-hybrid or plug-in hybrid

Up front, the XC90 offers a choice of three models, all with the aid of the 2.0-litre Drive-E turbocharged petrol engine following the mentioned diesel discontinuation earlier this year.

Unchanged from before, both utilise a 48-volt mild-hybrid system with the former producing 184kW/350Nm and the latter 228kW/420Nm thanks to the added inclusion of a supercharger.

Main change at the rear are new taillight graphics. Image: Volvo

For the plug-in hybrid T8 though, the claimed all-electric increase by five kilometres to 70 km, but without any power or torque gains.

This means 233kW/400Nm from the turbo-and-supercharged Drive-E engine and 107kW/309Nm from the 18.8-kWh battery pack introduced as part of one of the mentioned subtle refreshes in 2022.

The end result is a combined system output of 340kW/709Nm, which makes the T8 the joined most powerful Volvo ever made alongside its sibling, the XC60 T8 Recharge.

Approval awaited

Soon to enter production with sales starting before the end of 2024, the facelift XC90 has, for the moment, not been confirmed for South Africa where now dramatically reduced range retails from R1 425 600 to R1 808 000.

Confirmed to be joined by the EX90 from the second quarter of 2025, expectations are that Volvo Car South Africa could soon make its announcement approving it for the local market by early next.

