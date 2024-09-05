Incoming Omoda C9 PHEV shaping-up to be a segment shocker

In dual-motor all-wheel-drive guise, the Yaoguang rates as one of the most powerful vehicle across the various Chery divisions.

Rebadged Exeed Yaoguang will soon go on-sale as the Omoda C9 in South Africa, though the depicted plug-in hybrid will only arrive in 2025. Image: Exeed

Although denounced from coming to South Africa as an Exeed, the flagship brand of Chery has showcased the new-plug hybrid (PHEV) version of the Yaoguang, known outside China as the RX, that will come to market next year as the Omoda C9.

Seemingly unchanged from the regular RX aesthetically , which in Omoda guise will go on-sale in South Africa in November, the plug-in hybrid betrays its secondary power source by means of two flaps on the rear wings, a partially closed grille and blue colouration underneath its headlights.

Power crazed

Long Battery

Priced from 159 800 (R399 169), the range kicks-off with the Long Battery available in Plus and Pro specifications.

Similar to the rest of the plug-in hybrid Chery and Jaecoo models, the RX/C9’s combustion motivation comes from the 1.5 T-GDI engine with revised outputs of 115kW/220Nm.

Paired to a 19.4-kWh battery driving a single front-mounted electric motor developing 165kW/390N, the entire set-up produces 280kW/610Nm and a claimed all-electric range of 83 km.

Ultra Long Battery

Upping the ante, the Ultra Long Battery comes in Pro and Max variants and while producing the same power and torque, benefit from a bigger 34.4-kWh battery that allows for a claimed all-electric range of 160 km.

Taking centre stage though is the dual-motor Pro and Max that feature a second electric motor on the rear axle producing 175kW/310Nm.

Combined with the front module, the bigger battery pack and the combustion engine, the all-wheel-drive RX/C9 develops 445kW/920Nm, which results in emissions-free range of 150 km.

According to Exeed’s website, all six variants come standard with a 6.6 kW on-board charger with the Long Battery requiring a waiting time of 18 minutes from 30%-80%, and the quartet of Ultra Long Battery derivatives 20 minutes.

Connected to all three is Chery’s latest three-speed DHT or Dedicated Hybrid Transmission with the overall range across all six variants being 1 400 km when factoring in the combustion engine as well.

More soon

Topping-out at 225 800 yuan (R564 033) for the Ultra Long Range all-wheel-drive Max, exact specification for South Africa remains unknown as per Omoda only confirming the C9 PHEV at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring last month.

Part of a three model hybrid roll-out comprising the C5 and a plug-in hybrid C7, expect clearer details to only emerge once into 2025.

Additional information from carnewschina.com.

