Volvo drops visual hints of new EX90

Charl Bosch

Volvo has started teasing the all-new EX90 by way of a pair of final product images, with it’s highly awaited world premiere just over two weeks away.

The images provides a glimpse of the interior, more specifically of the seats and dashboard.

The first model will ride on the new electric vehicle optimised Scalable Production Architecture (SPA) platform the Swedish marque calls SPA2 in preparation for its complete EV switch before 2030.

The new inside

In the case of the former, the replacement for the XC90 debuts a new material option called Nordico made from textiles sourced from recycled plastic bottles and bio-materials found in “responsibly managed forests” across Sweden and Finland.

ALSO READ: Volvo XC90 replacement debuting on 9 November as EX90

Representing a change from the leathers used until now, a move Volvo says represents the “new paradigm” shift in the automotive world as well as the departure from the “smell of new animal leather” inside, the EX90 will continue to offer a wood veneer option, albeit only from areas that fall in-line with the Forest Stewardship Council’s ethical requirements.

In addition, the EX90 will also be available with a wool blend seat option that adheres to “strict sustainability standards on animal welfare, environmental and social issues” as well as floor mats constructed partially out of regenerated polyamide.

Bar the final look of the exterior, arguably the biggest change is to the dashboard. While the centrally mounted Bowers & Wilkson speaker remains, it now sits above a new portrait-style infotainment system that replaces the old Sensus Connect display.

Nordico seat material a new option made largely out of recycled plastic bottles.

More than likely the sole interface for the various functions as evident by the complete lack of physical buttons and dials the XC90 employed, the minimalistic design also includes a brand-new digital instrument cluster affixed to the top of the steering wheel column, a new steering wheel and vents running the entire width of the dash itself.

According to Volvo’s Head of User Experience, Thomas Stovicek, the final design is meant to “provide the right information at the right time”.

“We want your driving experience to be focused, simple and safe. Since the car also understands its surroundings and you better than ever before, we can create an even safer situation by reducing mode confusion, distraction and information overload,” he said.

EX90’s dashboard shares very little with that of the XC90

Apart from confirming a new surround-view camera system designed so that the EX90 “reacts to things going on around it proactively”, nothing else about the interior or available technologies were divulged.

What is known though is the EX90 will field a new LiDAR autonomous driving system consisting out of 16 ultrasonic sensors, eight cameras, five radars and software developed in-house by Volvo, plus a powerunit tipped to be more powerful than that of the outgoing plug-in hybrid XC90 T8 Recharge.

Depicted in a series of patent images leaked in August, the EX90 will only enter production in the fourth quarter of next year, but expect Volvo to reveal more images and official information in the run-up to the covers coming off on 9 November.