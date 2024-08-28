Struggling Sargeant replaced at Williams by F2 junior Colapinto

Williams has announced the replacing of Logan Sargeant for the remainder of the 2024 Formula One season with current Formula...

Current Williams F2 junior Colapinto will become the first Argentine to race for Williams since Carlos Reutemann in 1982. Photo Diederik van der Laan / Dutch Photo Agency / DPPI (Photo by Eric Alonso / Diederik van der Laan / Dutch Ph / DPPI via AFP)

Williams has announced the replacing of Logan Sargeant for the remainder of the 2024 Formula One season with current Formula 2 driver and academy member, Argentine Franco Colapinto.

The call-up will see Colapinto, who currently lies sixth in the F2 championship with a single victory in the sprint race in Imola in May, race alongside Alex Albon for the rest of season that resumes as part of a triple header after the European summer break this weekend at Monza for the Italian Grand Prix.

His big chance came after Sargeant suffered a terrible weekend at Zandvoort, crashing his heavily upgraded car in third practice for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday.

Sargeant gained his sole point for Williams at the US Grand Prix last year, becoming the first American to score in F1 since Mario Andretti three decades before. A starter of 36 races, he will remain part of the team’s set-up.

Tough choice

Williams boss James Vowles acknowledged it was a tough blow for Sargeant.

“To replace a driver mid-season is not a decision we have taken lightly, but we believe this gives Williams the best chance to compete for points over the remainder of the season,” he said.

“We have just brought a large upgrade to the car and need to maximise every points-scoring opportunity in a remarkably tight midfield battle.”

New challenge

Sargeant’s successor, the first F1 driver from Argentina since Gaston Mazzacane in 2001, has already had a taste of F1 life, taking part in first practice at Silverstone before the summer break.

Vowles commented: “Franco is getting a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate what he is capable of across the final nine rounds of the season.

“I know that Franco has great speed and huge potential, and we look forward to seeing what he can do in Formula 1.”

Colapinto is itching to show he is worthy of Williams’ confidence.

“Coming into F1 mid-season will be an enormous learning curve, but I am up for the challenge, and I’m fully focused on working as hard as I can with Alex and the team to make it a success.”

Vowles concluded: “Logan remains a talented driver and we will support him to continue his racing career for the future.”

In 2025, Albon will be racing alongside Carlos Sainz, the Spaniard who is joining the team as Lewis Hamilton takes the Spaniard’s seat at Ferrari.

