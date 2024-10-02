King of the Zwartkops Hill set to be crowned on Saturday

Inaugural event will take place over two days and see 58 entries take on the Zwartkops hill.

Franco Scribante will run the ferocious hillclimb built Nissan GT-R in the Saloon Car category. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Motorsport with a difference will come to the Zwartkops Raceway outside Pretoria this weekend.

How will it work?

The venue will host a hillclimb event with the 2 000 metre dash called “Top of the Hill” no less than 58 cars will take part in.

Competitors will tackle the two kilometre route one at a time, running anti-clockwise from the track’s turn four, around the hairpin, through turn one, past the pits, through turn seven and through the top section, with the finish line halfway down the hill.

ALSO READ: Regional Extreme Festival melts away the winter cold at Zwartkops

Each competitor will get four practice runs and a qualifying run on Friday, plus a final qualifying run on Saturday.

After that a series of elimination runs will leave three quickest runners to fight it out in every class.

Finally, at the end of the day, the three quickest top racers will contest the overall “Top of the Hill” title.

Entries

Modified Saloons

The event has attracted a wide and diverse range of entries, roughly divided into four categories.

Steve Clark’s Chevrolet-engined Backdraft Roadster could run among the quickest five cars. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

The largest category will be that for Modified Saloon Cars, with pre-event favourites to include Reghardt Roets (Nissan GT-R), Pieter Zeelie (Toyota MR2 Turbo), Steve Clark (Backdraft Roadster), Franco Scribante (Nissan GT-R) and Pieter Joubert (Lotus Exige).

Also vying for top spot will be Aldo Scribante (Audi S4), Charl Joubert (Lotus Exige), Dawie Joubert (Lotus Exige), Claire Vale (Subaru BRZ) and Jonathan Mogotsi (Volkswagen Polo GTI).

Historics

A diverse Historic Car category will see entries like Ian Schofield’s 1977 March 77B, Mark du Toit’s 1995 Opel Astra V8, Warren Lombard’s 1965 AC Cobra and James Temple’s 1965 Shelby Daytona Coupe.

Ian Schofield (March 77B) could win the Historic Car category overall. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Also in competing is Mark du Toit’s 1965 Ford Fairlane, Paige Lindenberg’s 1968 Ford Fairlane and Gavin Rooke’s 1970 Porsche 911.

Suprcars

The Supercar category will see entries like the Shelby SuperSnakes of Joshua O’Callaghan, Vinesh Padayachy, Paul Malatjie and Deon Smith, the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT of Mohammad Hoosain and the Porsche 911 GT3 of Vic Campher.

Running in the class for Open-Wheeler Cars, the purpose-built Gould GR55 of Andre Bezuidenhout should start as the event’s overall victory favourite. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Running in the class for Open-Wheeler Cars, the purpose-built Gould GR55 of Andre Bezuidenhout should start as the event’s overall victory favourite.

He will be joined in the class by Josef Kotze (Birkin S3), JM Gerber (Formula M) and Renzo Ribiero (Formula GTi).

Times and entry

Tickets will be available from the gate at R150 for both days, with kids under the age of 12 going in for free.

Food and drink will be on sale or you may take your own, spectators may visit the pits on foot at any time.

For more information, call 012 384 2299 or visit www.zwartkops.co.za.

NOW READ: National Extreme Festival leaves Killarney on a red hot note