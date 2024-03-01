24 hours in pictures, 1 March 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

A picket by Rise Mzanzi outside Eskoms Megawatt Park offices in Sunninghill, 1 March 2024. They are protesting about Eskoms failures as well as failures of the Gauteng government to fix problems around Gauteng with an emphasis on Ivory Park. They delivered a memorandum that Eskom management is overhauled, their precurement systems are reformed, corrupt officials are acted against and that law enforcement is reformed to allow the prosecution of those that sabotage infrastructure are brought to book amongst other things . Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen