24 hours in pictures, 1 March 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
A picket by Rise Mzanzi outside Eskoms Megawatt Park offices in Sunninghill, 1 March 2024. They are protesting about Eskoms failures as well as failures of the Gauteng government to fix problems around Gauteng with an emphasis on Ivory Park. They delivered a memorandum that Eskom management is overhauled, their precurement systems are reformed, corrupt officials are acted against and that law enforcement is reformed to allow the prosecution of those that sabotage infrastructure are brought to book amongst other things . Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Parents of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Lyudmila (C) and Anatoly Navalny (2-R), mourn next to their son’s coffin during his funeral at the Borisovskoye cemetery in Moscow, Russia, 01 March 2024. Outspoken Kremlin critic Navalny died aged 47 in an arctic penal colony on 16 February 2024 after being transferred there in 2023. The colony is considered to be one of the worlds harshest prisons. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Noor Vidts of Belgium competes in the Shot Put of the Pentathlon at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Britain, 01 March 2024. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
An epidemiological surveillance team members inspects possible mosquito breeding sites to combat the spread of dengue, in a popular neighborhood, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 26 February 2024 (issued 01 March 2024). Brazilian cities are on alert due to the advance of dengue, whose cases in the country have exceeded one million infections so far in 2024. Sao Paulo, the largest city in South America, fumigates non-stop and tries to raise awareness among residents about the danger, but often the residents themselves do not heed prevention measures. EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana
A J/M Gallery staff takes a photo of works by photographer Tony Sanchez at the J/M Gallery in London, Britain, 01 March 2024. More than twenty five previously unseen photographs by Rolling Stones photographer Tony Sanchez and his assistants are on display in London. The ‘Elegantly Wasted’ exhibition features photos taken by Sanchez, known as Spanish Tony by guitarist Keith Richards.The photographs thought to be lost for decades were found in a south London flat. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Houthi supporters hold a large Palestinian flag during a protest against the US and Israel and in support of Palestinians, in Sana’a, Yemen, 01 March 2024. Thousands of Houthi supporters demonstrated in Sana’a to protest against the US and Israel and in support of Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. Yemen’s Houthis have fired some 384 missiles and drones at shipping vessels since mid-November 2023, when they started attacking maritime targets in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, according to Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi. The US-led coalition continues to strike Houthi targets in Yemen as it seeks to degrade the Houthis’ abilities to attack commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden amid high tensions in the Middle East. In light of increased maritime security threats, the US has designated the Houthis as a ‘Specially Designated Global Terrorist Group’. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Houthi supporters protest against the US and Israel and in support of Palestinians, in Sana’a, Yemen, 01 March 2024. Thousands of Houthi supporters demonstrated in Sana’a to protest against the US and Israel and in support of Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. Yemen’s Houthis have fired some 384 missiles and drones at shipping vessels since mid-November 2023, when they started attacking maritime targets in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, according to Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi. The US-led coalition continues to strike Houthi targets in Yemen as it seeks to degrade the Houthis’ abilities to attack commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden amid high tensions in the Middle East. In light of increased maritime security threats, the US has designated the Houthis as a ‘Specially Designated Global Terrorist Group’. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Monaco’s driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the third practice session for the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix, at Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, 01 March 2024. The 2024 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix is held on 02 March. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
(from L) Jeff Erius of France, Noah Lyles of the USA and Aleksandar Askovic of Germany prepare for their race in the Men’s 60m heats at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Britain, 01 March 2024. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
Balinese carry giant effigies depicting aspects of the evil, whose local name is ‘Ogoh-ogoh’, during a parade before Nyepi Day, the Balinese Day of Silence, that marks the Balinese Hindu New Year, in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 01 March 2024. Balinese will celebrate Nyepi Day on 11 March 2024 during which Hindus on the island of Bali are not allowed to travel, work, light lamps, cook or do any other activities. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2024/2025 Collection by German fashion designer Georg Lux for Leonard fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 01 March 2024. The presentation of the Women’s collections runs from 26 February to 05 March 2024. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
A Spanish emergency service helicopter flies over a forest fire that broke out near the village of Toga, Castellon, eastern Spain, 01 March 2024. The fire started the previous night in a hard-to-access area and firefighters are dealing with the fire amid heavy gusts of winds hitting the zone. EPA-EFE/Andreu Esteban
Art handlers pose with the work ‘L’ami intime’ by Belgian artist Rene Magritte during the preview of modern and contemporary art auction at Christie’s auction house in London, Britain, 01 March 2024. The Art of the Surreal and 20th/21st Century evening sales take place in London on 07 March 2024. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Real Madrid’s Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois attends the team’s training session at the Valdebas sport complex, Madrid, Spain, 01 March 2024. The team prepares its upcoming LaLiga game against Valencia on 02 March. EPA-EFE/Sergio Perez
A picture taken through a vehicle window captures vehicle navigating a rainy road in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 01 March 2024. The local meteorological department has forecasted moderate to heavy snowfall in higher reaches and rain in plain during the next 25 hours in the region. The main activity of this spell would be on 02 March and thereafter improvement in weather from 04 March. Kashmir has so far witnessed only 2 major spells of snowfall and as a major part of winter passed dry and snowless. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
epa11190788 Houthi supporters step on US and Israeli flags on the ground during a protest against the US and Israel and in support of Palestinians, in Sana’a, Yemen, 01 March 2024. Thousands of Houthi supporters demonstrated in Sana’a to protest against the US and Israel and in support of Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. Yemen’s Houthis have fired some 384 missiles and drones at shipping vessels since mid-November 2023, when they started attacking maritime targets in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, according to Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi. The US-led coalition continues to strike Houthi targets in Yemen as it seeks to degrade the Houthis’ abilities to attack commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden amid high tensions in the Middle East. In light of increased maritime security threats, the US has designated the Houthis as a ‘Specially Designated Global Terrorist Group’. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Firefighters in action following a fire that broke out overnight at a terraced five-storey building in South Kensington, London, Britain, 01 March 2024. According to the London Fire Brigade, five people were rescued and 11 others were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. Some 160 people were evacuated. No casualties were reported. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
British driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas in action during the third practice session for the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix, at Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, 01 March 2024. The 2024 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix is held on 02 March. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER