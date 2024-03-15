24 hours in pictures, 15 March 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Jockey Paul Townend celebrates on Galopin Des Champs after winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeplechase race on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, in Cheltenham, western England on March 15, 2024. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)