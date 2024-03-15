24 hours in pictures, 15 March 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Jockey Paul Townend celebrates on Galopin Des Champs after winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeplechase race on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, in Cheltenham, western England on March 15, 2024. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)
Bangladesh’s Tanzim Hasan Sakib (L) celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Janith Liyanage during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on March 15, 2024. (Photo by Munir UZ ZAMAN / AFP)
Demonstrators protest against the opening of the European Commission’s new office in Nuuk, Greenland, on March 15, 2024. (Photo by Leiff Josefsen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP)
Sri Lanka’s Janith Liyanage tries to reach the crease during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on March 15, 2024. (Photo by Munir UZ ZAMAN / AFP)
Jockey Paul Townend rides Galopin Des Champs to victory in the Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeplechase race on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, in Cheltenham, western England on March 15, 2024. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA – MARCH 15: Max Homa of The United States plays his second shot on the 14th hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) (Photo by DAVID CANNON / David Cannon Collection / Getty Images via AFP)
Yemen’s Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea delivers a statement over the latest Red Sea attacks during a protest against the US and Israel, and in solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Sana’a, Yemen, 15 March 2024. Thousands of Houthi supporters have rallied in Sana’a to protest against the United States and Israel and show solidarity with Palestinian people in Gaza Strip. The rally came just a day after the Houthis vowed to prevent Israel-linked ships from passing through the Indian Ocean towards the Cape of Good Hope, according to a speech by the Houthis� top leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi. The US-led coalition continues to strike Houthi targets in Yemen as it seeks to degrade the Houthis’ abilities to attack commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden amid high tensions in the Middle East. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
A general view on the Lewis R.Slaton Courthouse in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 15 March 2024. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the Georgia election interference case against former president Donald Trump and his allies, ruled that Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D) could continue with the prosecution but only if Nathan Wade, the lead prosecutor she appointed and had a romantic relationship with, exits the case. EPA-EFE/ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / POOL
Bikash Rai, a combatant from Nepal, captured by Ukrainian troops in fighting in the war zone, attends the press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, 15 March 2024 amid the Russian invasion. The Ukrainian authority in charge of prisoners of war organized a press conference in Kyiv with foreign combatants from Nepal, Cuba, Somalia, and Sierra Leone who were hired as soldiers by the Russian army and were captured by Ukraine while fighting with the Kremlin troops in the war. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Sculptures that form part of one of the ‘Fallas’ are seen during the traditional ‘mascleta’ as part of the Fallas festival in Valencia, Spain, 15 March 2024. The traditional Fallas festivities are held in Valencia region annually from 15 to 19 March to commemorate Saint Joseph, the patron of carpenters. The fallas installations of parodic papier-mache, cardboard, and wooden sculptures are burnt on 19 March to end the festival. EPA-EFE/BIEL ALINO
The hands of Sujan Subedi, a combatant from Nepal, captured by Ukrainian troops in fighting in the war zone, attends the press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, 15 March 2024 amid the Russian invasion. The Ukrainian authority in charge of prisoners of war organized a press conference in Kyiv with foreign combatants from Nepal, Cuba, Somalia, and Sierra Leone who were hired as soldiers by the Russian army and were captured by Ukraine while fighting with the Kremlin troops in the war. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Trucks stand in line as Polish farmers block the Polish-Slovak border crossing as they protest in Chyzne, southern Poland, 15 March 2024. Farmers from across Poland continue their protests against the European Commission’s recent decision to extend duty-free trade with Ukraine until 2025 and the European Union’s Green Deal policy. EPA-EFE/GRZEGORZ MOMOT
A handout photo made available by the Italian government shows Italian President Sergio Mattarella attends the commemorative ceremony of the 80th anniversary of the destruction of the city in Cassino, Italy, 15 March 2024. EPA-EFE/QUIRINALE