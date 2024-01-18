24 hours in pictures, 18 January 2023

Our Picture Editors selectors the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

People sit amid smog near a road in Lahore, Pakistan, 18 January 2024. The thick fog and cold weather have enveloped Lahore and its surroundings, leading to the closure of motorways and causing difficulties for travelers within the city. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has reported that the country is experiencing dry and cold weather, with intensifying cold in the northern areas and dense fog and smog in the plain areas of Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Temperatures have dropped to as low as -7�C in Skardu and -3�C in Astore, Dir Parachinar, and Rawalakot. EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR