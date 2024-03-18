24 hours in pictures, 18 March 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

A demonstrator confronts the police during a protest against Milei’s government, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 18 March 2024. Social organizations take to the streets to protest against the adjustment of the Executive of Javier Milei, on a day in which he plans to carry out 500 cuts throughout the country, including the accesses to Buenos Aires from the towns of the province of the same name -the most populated in Argentina. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI