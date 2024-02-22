24 hours in pictures, 22 February 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
The Houses of Parliament is refracted in water drops on a window in London, Britain, 22 February 2024. Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle was criticized over dealing with vote on support for a ceasefire in Gaza. Hoyle broke with parliamentary convention to allow a vote on a Labor amendment to an SNP vote. Over 60 MPs have stated they have no confidence in Hoyle. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
A Tupolev Tu-160 M strategic missile carrier with Russian President Vladimir Putin aboard takes off during a test flight from an airfield of the Kazan Aviation Factory named after Sergei Gorbunov, a branch of the Tupolev military industry company, in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, 22 February 2024. Tu-160 (according to NATO codification – Blackjack) is a supersonic strategic missile carrier-bomber with variable sweep wings, developed at the Tupolev Design Bureau in the 1970-1980s. Although serial production of the Tu-160 was discontinued in the 1990s, works are underway in Russia to resume construction of the aircraft in a new look – Tu-160M. EPA-EFE/DMITRIY AZAROV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN
An Ivorian woman prepares fish to be smoked at a fish market in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 22 February 2024. The market in the area know as ‘Zimbabwe Quarter’ is popular among locals for fresh purchases, fish forming part of the staple diet for Ivorians. Most of the fish is smoked using small fires in the traditional method. EPA-EFE/LEGNAN KOULA
Candles set up on the ground forming a sea of lights for children in Ukraine at the Saint Stephens square in Vienna, Austria, 22 February 2024. The event is to express support for the Ukrainian children amid Russian invasion. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Ukrainian volunteer Anastasia Tykha interacts with some of the dogs taking shelter at the ‘Home of Special Tails’ in Irpin, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, 12 February 2024 (issued 22 February 2024). Anastasia, 22, assists injured and disabled homeless dogs and cats. Prior to the Russian invasion of 2022, she operated a dog shelter in Irpin with approximately 20 dogs and five cats. During the spring of 2022, Kremlin troops seized cities near the Ukrainian capital, including Irpin, and Anastasia and her husband decided to relocate to Kyiv with all of their animals. Only after Russian forces withdrew from the area, Anastasia returned to Irpin as a volunteer to help injured homeless dogs and cats from across Ukraine, where they collect surviving pets and evacuate them to safe territory. There are currently about 120 dogs and five cats at the shelter, and volunteers treat them and try to find homes for all. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Kick Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland steers his car during the pre-season testing for the 2024 Formula One season at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, 22 February 2024. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
Members of Chilean company ‘Flying Gonzalez’ perform during the premiere of the 12th International Circus Festival Gold Elephant in Girona, Catalonia, Spain, 22 February 2024. A total of 24 companies will perform to win the award of the 12th International Circus Festival Gold Elephant, which runs from 22 to 27 February 2024. EPA-EFE/DAVID BORRAT
An Afghan beekeeper at work at a farm in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 22 Feburay 2024. Honey production in Kandahar is experiencing a significant boost as officials from the Agriculture and Livestock Department report a notable increase in honey farms, with numbers soaring from 22 to 73 within a year. This surge in honey farms is expected to yield approximately 50,000 kilos of honey, highlighting a flourishing industry in the region. Although keeping bees can be difficult in Afghanistan due to low winter temperatures, many farmers produce honey using modern beehives either for sale or consumption at home, and to help pollinate crops. EPA-EFE/Qudratullah Rizwan
A member of Chinese company ‘Nanchong Culture and Art Exchange Development Center’ performs during the premiere of the 12th International Circus Festival Gold Elephant in Girona, Catalonia, Spain, 22 February 2024. A total of 24 companies will perform to win the award of the 12th International Circus Festival Gold Elephant, which runs from 22 to 27 February 2024. EPA-EFE/DAVID BORRAT
People shelter under umbrellas as they pass the Houses of Parliament London, Britain, 22 February 2024. Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle was criticized over dealing with vote on support for a ceasefire in Gaza. Hoyle broke with parliamentary convention to allow a vote on a Labor amendment to an SNP vote. Over 60 MPs have stated they have no confidence in Hoyle. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Ukrainian servicemen operate a German self-propelled anti-aircraft gun Gepard near the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa, Ukraine, 22 February 2024 amid the Russian invasion. The Gepard is an effective weapon to combat Russian-Iranian suicide drones that very often are used to attack the Odesa region. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/IGOR TKACHENKO
Labourers repair the entrance of Balochistan provincial assemblies ahead of the dissolution following general elections in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan province, Pakistan, 22 February 2024. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced that his party had reached an agreement with three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to form a coalition government as they have the required seats in the National Assembly or lower house of the parliament. Although the agreement has ended the political impasse regarding the formation of the government, clouds still hover over the ongoing political stability as the PTI has announced that it would legally fight to get the seats it claims were allegedly stolen by vote-rigging. EPA-EFE/FAYYAZ AHMED
An Egyptian archeological restoration technician works on a wooden coffin at the newly opened scientific research laboratories at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Cairo, Egypt, 22 February 2024. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI
A medic works at a tent to treat suspected cases of dengue, in the administrative region of Sao Sebastiao, on the outskirts of Brasilia, Brazil, 20 February 2024 (issued 22 February 2024). In the midst of the worst peak in recent years, Brazil is fighting dengue door-to-door with fumigations and awareness campaigns among the population that seek to end the country’s number one public enemy: the Aedes aegypti mosquito. So far this year, 715,000 cases and 135 deaths have been reported throughout Brazil, and another 481 deaths that could be related to the disease are being investigated, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of Health. EPA-EFE/Andre Borges
epaselect epa11172672 Danish actress Sidse Babett Knudsen attends the press conference for the film ‘Vogter’ during the 74th Berlin International Film Festival ‘Berlinale’ in Berlin, Germany, 22 February 2024. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
An Israeli fighter jet (F-35) before an almost full moon as it flies over an area near the Lebanon-Israel border, in northern Israel, 22 February 2024, after the Israeli IDF reported that fighter jets struck Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Wengang Yan of China in action during the first run of the men’s IBSF Bob & Skeleton World Championships in Winterberg, Germany, 22 February 2024. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF
People visit the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Cairo, Egypt, 22 February 2024. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI
High school students attend a memorial service for late Kenyan marathon runner Kelvin Kiptum in Chepkorio, Kenya, 22 February 2024. Kiptum, who died in a car crash late 11 February 2024 alongside his Rwandan coach Gervais Hakizimana, will be buried on 23 February 2024. Kiptum set a new world record of 2:00.35 at the Chicago Marathon in October 2023. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu