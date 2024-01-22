24 hours in pictures, 22 January 2023

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

A handout photo made available by the Olympic Information Service (OIS) shows Kim Joohyoun of South Korea crashes in the Skiing Men’s Alpine Combined Super-G at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games, in Gangwon, South Korea, 22 January 2024. EPA-EFE/Jonathan Nackstrand for OIS/IOC