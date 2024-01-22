24 hours in pictures, 22 January 2023
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
A handout photo made available by the Olympic Information Service (OIS) shows Kim Joohyoun of South Korea crashes in the Skiing Men’s Alpine Combined Super-G at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games, in Gangwon, South Korea, 22 January 2024. EPA-EFE/Jonathan Nackstrand for OIS/IOC
A handout photo made available by India’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows Indian devotees and participets attending the ceremony at the the lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India 22 January 2024. The Indian prime minister presided over the inauguration of the grand temple dedicated to the Hindu god Lord Ram at a site believed to be his birthplace. The temple replaces a 16th-century mosque that was destroyed by Hindu mobs in 1992. The demolition sparked riots across the country killing around 2,000 people, mostly Muslims. The dispute was resolved in 2019, when India’s Supreme Court granted the site to Hindus and ordered a separate plot of land for Muslims, where construction of a new mosque has yet to start. EPA-EFE/INDIA PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU HANDOUT
A man plays video games at an internet cafe in Beijing, China, 22 January 2024. The new rules on online gaming in China, which require game developers to cap how much players can recharge their accounts, and encourage excessive gaming by offering rewards, are due for public comment by 22 January 2024. EPA-EFE/WU HAO
Croatia’s Marin Jelinic (L) in action against Iceland’s goalkeeper Bjorgvin Pall Gustavsson (R) during the EHF Men’s EURO 2024 Main round group 1 handball match between Croatia and Iceland in Cologne, Germany, 22 January 2024. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF
View of the Tyrannosaurus rex ‘Trinity’ skeleton, during the opening of the exhibition at the Aathal Dinosaur Museum, in Aathal, Switzerland, 22 January 2024. ‘Trinity’ is the first real T. rex to be exhibited in a museum in Switzerland. EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA
People wear cold weather clothing on the promenade in New Brighton, Britain, 22 January 2024. Amber and yellow wind warnings remain in place throughout Britain after Storm Isha brought heavy rain and high winds to the country. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
Dutch Minister of Education, Culture and Science Robbert Dijkgraaf (L) visits the ET Pathfinder, a scale model of the yet-to-be-built Einstein Telescope, with Flemish Minister of Employment, Economy, Social Economy and agriculture Jo Brouns (C), Maastricht, Netherlands, 22 January 2024. The Einstein Telescope will be a world-class measurement instrument to detect gravitational waves. EPA-EFE/MARCEL VAN HOORN
US President Joe Biden makes his way to board Marine One before departing Gordons Pond in Cape Henlopen State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on January 22, 2024. – Biden is returing to Washington, DC after spending the weekend at his Rehoboth Beach vacation home. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
Buddhist devotees gather around an illuminated Kelaniya Buddhist temple on the occasion of the annual Perahera festival in Kelaniya on January 22, 2024. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)
A mahout adorns an elephant with embellishments on the occasion of the annual Perahera festival at the historic Kelaniya Buddhist temple in Kelaniya on January 22, 2024. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)
People hold placards and wave Palestinian flags as they take part in a Palestine Solidarity Campaign demonstration outside Twickenham Stadium in London on January 22, 2024, where the International Armoured Vehicles arms fair is being held. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)
Models present creations for Christian Dior during the Women’s Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week in Paris on January 22, 2024. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)
Chinese military personnel search for missing victims following a landslide in Liangshui village at Zhaotong, in southwestern China’s Yunnan province on January 22, 2024. – Dozens of people were buried and eight confirmed killed when a landslide struck a remote and mountainous part of southwestern China on January 22. (Photo by AFP) /
French surfer Eric Rebiere rides a wave during the WSL Tudor Nazare Big Wave Challenge at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, 22 January 2024. EPA-EFE/CARLOS BARROSO