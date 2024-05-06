PHOTO GALLERY: 24 hours in pictures, 6 May 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

In this photo, protesters, one wearing a mask of France’s President (L) and another dressed in a ‘Winnie the Pooh’ costume take part in a ‘theatrical’ demonstration called by members of the Uighur community to protest against the state visit of China’s President to France, at The Place de la Madeleine in Paris on 5 May 2024. China’s President Xi Jinping is due to arrive in the French capital for a state visit to France on May 6 and 7. Picture: Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP