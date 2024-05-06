PHOTO GALLERY: 24 hours in pictures, 6 May 2024
In this photo, protesters, one wearing a mask of France’s President (L) and another dressed in a ‘Winnie the Pooh’ costume take part in a ‘theatrical’ demonstration called by members of the Uighur community to protest against the state visit of China’s President to France, at The Place de la Madeleine in Paris on 5 May 2024. China’s President Xi Jinping is due to arrive in the French capital for a state visit to France on May 6 and 7. Picture: Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including pictures of the 107th Giro d’Italia cycling race, the Holocaust Day of Remembrance ceremony in Johannesburg, entire cities underwater in Brazil, dinosaurs in London and a service delivery protest.
Violinist Kristel Birkholtz performs at the Holocaust Day of Remembrance ceremony, 6 May 2024, at Westpark Cemetery. The ceremony included the lighting of the Six Memorial Candles by the Joburg-based Holocaust survivors, as well as traditional prayers. The event commemorates the six million Jews who were murdered during the Holocaust. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A celebration display for Sporting soccer fans on the conquest of the Portuguese Soccer First League title at Marquis of Pombal Square in Lisbon, Portugal, 05 May 2024. Sporting became Portuguese soccer champions for the 20th time, benefiting from Benfica’s 2-0 defeat against Famalicao in the 32nd round of the Portuguese First League to win the title. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANTONIO PEDRO SANTOS
A protester raises a surfboard on 5 May 2024, reading ‘Australia We Are With You’, next to members of the surfing community protesting against insecurity after three surfers went missing last week during a surfing trip, in Ensenada, Baja California state, Mexico. Three bodies – believed to be those of two Australian brothers and an American who disappeared on a surfing trip in Mexico – have bullet wounds to the head, authorities said on Sunday. Picture: Guillermo Arias / AFP
An exhibition goer reacts after holding the M4 Tactical Shotgun 12 Gauge Magnum Chamber from Lucelta at Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security Asia (NATSEC) 2024 exhibition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 6 May 2024. Accordion to organisers, more than 1,000 companies from 60 countries are participating in this year’s DSA and Natsec Asia exhibitions held between 6 and 9 May. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
Lindokuhle Mnguni informal settlement resident, Phikiswa Masiza, and other residents barricaded Rand Airport Road in Ekhuruleni, 6 May 2024. They were protesting over recent evictions and lack of service delivery. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
A Vietnamese woman wearing a traditional dress poses for photos next to a French tank on top of A1 hill historical battle site in Dien Bien Phu city on 6 May 2024. Fully packed with soldiers, ethnic minorities and French veterans, Vietnam’s Dien Bien Phu city on 7 May marks the 70th anniversary of “earth-shaking” victory that ended colonial Indochina. Picture: Nhac NGUYEN / AFP
The pack rides during the 2nd stage of the 107th Giro d’Italia cycling race, 161km between San Francesco al Campo and Sanctuary of Oropa (Biella), on 5 May 5, 2024. Picture: Luca Bettini / AFP
Workers attempt to construct a large model dinosaur as members of the anti-monarchist group Republic stage a protest in Trafalgar Square in central London on 5 May 2024. Picture: BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP
Players from the Ship Inn CC and The South Street Swingers CC, a team made up of ex-Edinburgh University team members, play a game of cricket on the beach at Elie, on the southern coast of Fife in eastern Scotland on May 5, 2024. The Ship Inn Cricket Club has been playing on the beach at Elie for over 30 years. In 2024 the club will play 15 games on the beach. Picture: Andy Buchanan / AFP
This handout picture released by the Brazilian Presidency shows an aerial view of Porto Alegre, Brazil, taken on 5 May 2024, during an overfly by Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of areas affected by floods triggered by torrential storms in the southern Rio Grande do Sul State. Authorities in southern Brazil scrambled Sunday to rescue people from raging floods and mudslides in what has become the region’s largest ever climate catastrophe, with at least 78 dead and 115,000 forced from their homes. Entire cities were underwater, with thousands of people cut off from the world by the floodwater, brought by days of torrential rains. Picture: Ricardo STUCKERT / Brazilian Presidency / AFP
An Afghan vendor selling toys for children waits for customers along a street in Mazar-i-Sharif on 5 May 2024. Picture: Atif Aryan / AFP
