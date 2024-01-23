24 hours in pictures, 23 January 2023
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Members of the honor guard prepare ahead the welcome ceremony of German president at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, 23 January 2024. Steinmeier is on an official visit to Vietnam from 23 to 24 January 2024. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
People attend the switching on of the new lighting of the porticoed buildings of Piazza della Repubblica and the fountain of the Naiads, in Rome, Italy, 22 January 2024 (issued 23 January 2024). EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI
A wet pigeon shelters in London in Britain, 23 January 2024. UK is braced for more wind and rain from Storm Jocelyn, the 10th named storm in five months. Travel in the north of England and Scotland is expected to be disrupted. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
A handout photo made available by the Iranian Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL) on 23 January 2024 shows Iranian Defence Minister Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani (R) and Iranian Army chief commander Abdolrahim Mousavi (L) inspecting Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) on display during a ceremony in Tehran, Iran. A ‘large number’ of Iranian-made drones joined the Army’s combat units in several parts of the country, the Iranian Defense Ministry announced on 23 January. EPA-EFE/IRANIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENCE HANDOUT
People use umbrellas in London in Britain, 23 January 2024. UK is braced for more wind and rain from Storm Jocelyn, the 10th named storm in five months. Travel in the north of England and Scotland is expected to be disrupted. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
epa11098744 Workers pull a cart loaded with plastic bottles collected for recycling in a street in Lagos, Nigeria, 23 January 2024. On 21 January, the Lagos State government, through the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, announced with immediate effect a ban on the usage and distribution of styrofoam and other single-use plastics. Lagos State includes Lagos, the country’s sprawling economic capital of more than 20 million people. EPA-EFE/EMMANUEL ADEGBOYE
Relatives of Israeli IDF soldier Hadar Kapeluk mourn next to his grave during his funeral in Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, 23 January 2024. Hadar Kapeluk was killed in battle in the Gaza Strip. According to an IDF spokesperson on 23 January, some 21 soldiers were killed in action following a deadly incident of a building collapse in Khan Yunis after it was hit by a Hamas fired rocket-propelled grenade (RPG). 552 Israeli soldiers have died since the 07 October 2023 Hamas attacks in Israel, 215 of them in the Gaza operation. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Internally displaced Palestinians move along the coastal road after the Israeli army demanded residents of Khan Yunis camp to leave and go to Rafah camp near the Egyptian border, southern Gaza Strip, 23 January 2024. Israeli army spokesman Avihai Adrei in Arabic issued a statement advising inhabitants of many areas of Khan Younis to ‘move immediately towards the Al-Moatsi humanitarian area, via the humanitarian corridor of al-Rashid street by the seaside’. More than 25,400 Palestinians and at least 1,330 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD
The statue of footballer Gigi Riva pictured in the headquarters of the Cagliari Calcio football club in Cagliari, Italy, 23 January 2024. Italian football legend Luigi ‘Gigi’ Riva who died on 22 January 2023 at the age of 79 will lie in state at Cagliari football stadium. His funeral will take place at the Sardinian city’s Basilica of Our Lady of Bonaria on 24 January 2024. EPA-EFE/Stefano Ambu
A woman looks on as a damaged vehicle is taken away, while French farmers block a road in Pamiers, some 700km south of Paris, France, 23 January 2024. According to Ariege department officials, a car forced its way through a farmers protest road block on 23 January killing one of the protesters and injuring two others. French farmers are multiplying actions to demand better payments and a fairer chair with the supermarkets. In Germany and Romania farmers protested the past week as well while EU Agriculture Ministers are set to meet on 23 January in Brussels. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
Taylor Fritz of USA looks on during his quarterfinal match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, 23 January 2024. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT
A customer waits for his order in Bangkok, Thailand, 23 January 2024. The Thai Finance Ministry has revised down Thailand’s 2024 gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 2.8 percent from its earlier target of 3.2 percent. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK
Israeli soldiers carry the coffin of an Israeli IDF soldier Elkana Vizel during his funeral at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, 23 January 2024. Elkana Vizel was killed in battle in the Gaza Strip. According to an IDF spokesperson on 23 January, some 21 soldiers were killed in action following a deadly incident of a building collapse in Khan Yunis after it was hit by a Hamas fired rocket-propelled grenade (RPG). 552 Israeli soldiers have died since the 07 October 2023 Hamas attacks in Israel, 215 of them in the Gaza operation. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
A rickshaw driver gets a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder filled, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 23 January 2024. The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has surged by 10 Pakistani rupees (0.036 US dollars) per kilogram in Pakistan, causing widespread concern among households and businesses. This increase, attributed to recent diplomatic tensions with Iran, has inflated costs for domestic cylinders by 120 Pakistani Rupees (0.43 US dollar), now priced at 3,120 Pakistani Rupees (11.15 US dollar), and commercial cylinders by a substantial 450 Pakistani Rupees (1.61 US dollar), reaching 15,850 Pakistani Rupees (56.65 US dollar). EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB
A general view of new cars in an Auto Delivery Center, in Beijing, China, 23 January 2024. Xin Guobin, China’s Vice Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said during a press conference that China exported 4.91 million vehicles in 2023, up 57.9 percent year-on-year, becoming the world’s largest auto exporter. EPA-EFE/WU HAO
Families and relatives of the Beirut port explosion victims gathered in front of the Justice Palace to demand a speedy disclosure of the ‘truth’ and called on judges to complete the investigation. On 04 August 2020, a blast ravaged the Beirut port area, believed to have been caused by an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse, killing at least 200 people and injuring thousands more. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
Oleksandr Yehorov (35), director of Lokomotyv Kyiv children’s football academy which was hit by a missile strike, inspects the damages, in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 23 January 2024, amid the Russian invasion. At least 21 people were injured after a Russian missile shelling hit Kyiv, according to Ukrainian Emergency Services. Russian forces launched air strikes targeting Kiev and Kharkiv on 23 January, Ukrainian authorities said. EPA-EFE/Oleg Petrasyuk
British singer Chris Martin of British band Coldplay performs at the National Stadium in Singapore, 23 January 2024. Coldplay begins their first of six concerts in Singapore, part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG ONE
A handout photo made available by the Olympic Information Service (OIS) showing Uma Kruse Een of Sweden ahead of Leena Thommen of Switzerland in the Semifinal of the Freestyle Skiing Women’s Ski Cross at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games, Gangwon, South Korea, 23 January 2024. EPA-EFE/Simon Bruty for OIS/IOC
Ukrainian rescuers try to get to an injured man, laying under debris more than five hours, on the site of a rocket attack on a residential building in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 23 January 2024, amid the Russian invasion. At least five persons were killed and more than 50 were injured in Russian missile strikes in Kharkiv overnight, according to Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. Russian forces launched air strikes targeting Kyiv and Kharkiv on 23 January, Ukrainian authorities said. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV