24 hours in pictures, 23 January 2023

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Members of the honor guard prepare ahead the welcome ceremony of German president at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, 23 January 2024. Steinmeier is on an official visit to Vietnam from 23 to 24 January 2024. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH