24 hours in pictures, 27 December 2023
Our Picture Editors selectors the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
An aerial view on December 26, 2023 shows destroyed buildings in Beit Lahia following Israeli bombardments in the northern Gaza Strip, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by AFP)
A photograph shows a wreath of flowers to pay tribute to a woman who passed away last week after a 20-meter high Christmas tree blew down at the Christmas market in the city center of Oudenaarde on December 27, 2023. – The office of East Flemish public prosecutor is now investigating the circumstances of the accident and the Christmas market is closed till the end of the year. (Photo by NICOLAS MAETERLINCK / Belga / AFP)
Germany’s goalkeeper Philipp Dietl is pictured during the group A ice hockey match between Finland and Germany of the IIHF World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden on December 27, 2023. (Photo by Bjorn LARSSON ROSVALL / TT News Agency / AFP)
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walk to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on December 27, 2023. – US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden travel to St. Croix, US Virgin islands, to spend the holidays. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
The last full moon of the year, also known as ‘cold moon’ rises above the resort island of Bali, Indonesia on December 27, 2023. (Photo by David GANNON / AFP)
Comrades of Hezbollah member Hadi Hassan Awala, who was killed in southern Lebanon amid ongoing cross-border tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, mourn over his casket during his funeral in the southern suburb of Beirut on December 27, 2023, as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by ANWAR AMRO / AFP)
A man waves a Palestinian flag as Yemenis march in solidarity with the people of Gaza in the Huthi-controlled capital Sanaa on December 27, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the militant Hamas group. (Photo by MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP)
South Africa’s David Bedingham plays a shot during the second day of the first cricket Test match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 27, 2023. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)
Members of the public carrying shopping bags walk past a rough sleeper in central London on December 27, 2023. – Boxing Day footfall from shoppers was up 4% across all UK retail, high streets enjoyed a nearly 10% increase in shoppers on last Boxing Day, while central London saw footfall up 10.6% compared with last year. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)
Debris that were washed ashore are removed from Tranum Beach on the west coast of North Jutland, Denmark, on December 27, 2023 during clean-up work after storm Pia. – The contents of 46 containers were lost overboard from the ship Mayview Maersk during storm Pia and were washed ashore along the northern part of Denmark’s North Sea coastline. (Photo by Claus Bjoern Larsen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP)
A man holds a megaphone in front of a mural depicting the slain the Serbian prime minister Zoran Djindjic with the writing (L) “Look to the future”, during a demonstration led by the student-led “Borba” (Fight) movement to protest alleged electoral fraud, in front of Belgrade’s University Faculty of Philosophy on December 27, 2023. – Serbian activists announced on December 27, 2023 that they intend to blockade the Serbian capital Belgrade on December 29, 2023 to protest alleged electoral fraud. Serbia opposition groups have contested the results of the December 17, 2023 parliamentary and local elections, in which President Aleksandar Vucic’s party said it secured a commanding victory. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP)
This photograph taken on December 27, 2023 shows a board informing visitors that the site is closed after staff went on strike, at the bottom of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. – The strike on the 100th anniversary of the death of engineer Gustave Eiffel, who built the tower, was to protest about “the current way it is managed”, the hard-left CGT union said in a statement. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
Yemenis chant slogans during a march in solidarity with the people of Gaza in the Huthi-controlled capital Sanaa on December 27, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the militant Hamas group. (Photo by MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP)
In this pool photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin works in his office, in Moscow on December 27, 2023. (Photo by Gavriil GRIGOROV / POOL / AFP)
Hindu devotees carry religious vessels with coconuts as a ritual during a procession known as ‘Kalash Yatra’ on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on December 27, 2023. (Photo by Sam PANTHAKY / AFP)
In this aerial view, members of labor unions protest against President Javier Mileiís emergency decree during a demonstration called by Argentina’s Labor Union (CGT) at Plaza Lavalle square in Buenos Aires on December 27, 2023. – Argentina’s libertarian President Javier Milei last week unleashed a mega-decree to change or scrap 366 economic rules in a country accustomed to heavy government intervention in the market. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP)