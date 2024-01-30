24 hours in pictures, 30 January 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
The NG-20 Cygnus spacecraft aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Northrop Grumman’s 20th Commercial Resupply Services mission, on the Space Launch Complex 40 as preparations to launch continues at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, USA, 30 January 2024. The Northrop Grumman’s 20th Commercial Resupply Services mission (NG-20) goes to the International Space Station. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
Surfer Valeska Schneider warms up before jogging in Berlin, Germany, 20 October 2023 (issued 30 January 2024). Valeska is a professional surfer who grew up in Bavaria, central Germany, far from the ocean. She first got familiar with surfing during her gap year in Australia. What started as a four-day training, became a passion and later developed into a full-time job. During her university studies she often traveled to surf in the ocean, while also being able to train indoors as well as outdoors without leaving the city, thanks to the waves created by the Eisbach, a short man-made river running through Munich. While artificial waves are good for improving one�s technique, Valeska found that she could learn different skills on the tricky Eisbach waters while enjoying the close contact with nature as well as the local city-surfing community. However – she admits – tourists can be �a little annoying sometimes�. What river-surfing lacks in terms of adrenaline from the rush to catch an unpredictable wave, is balanced by what it provides in terms of training, according to Valeska. River-surfing is more about the performance than the waves, as they always have the same intensity. �You can film yourself practicing over and over. It is really nice to have a river to improve. At the ocean you have to fight for the wave, here you just wait for your turn�. Valeska currently runs her own surfboard brand, and although she does not live in Munich, she never misses the chance to train on the Eisbach whenever she visits. �For me this is like a harbor, where I can come home�, she says. EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI
General view of the burial chamber to pay tribute to Italian actor Sandra Milo in Rome, Italy, 30 January 2024. Italian actor and television personality Sandra Milo passed away at the age of 90 on 29 January. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI
FC Barcelona’s head coach Xavi Hernandez (L) and his assistant Oscar Hernandez lead the team’s training session at Joan Gamper sports city, in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 30 January 2024. FC Barcelona will face Osasuna in their Spanish LaLiga soccer match on 31 January. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia
A handout photo made available by the Olympic Information Service (OIS) show Iida Karhunen of Finland competing in the Figure Skating Women Single Skating – Free Skating at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the Winter Youth Olympic Games, Gangwon, South Korea, 30 January 2024. EPA-EFE/Joel Marklund for OIS/IOC
British former soccer player David Beckham signs autographs to fans during an event to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Adidas Predator soccer boots in Bangkok, Thailand, 30 January 2024. Former English soccer star Beckham is in Thailand to attend the event to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Adidas Predator soccer boots which he has worn various designs in his soccer career. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Agencia EFE news agency’s Chairman Miguel Angel Oliver (R) and Instituto Cervantes’ Director Luis Garcia Montero (L) pose in front of The Box of Letters during during the handing in of the Agencia EFE’s legacy to Instituto Cervantes in Madrid, Spain, 30 January 2024. The EFE’s legacy will be kept at one of the safe deposits of The Box of Letters of Instituto Cervantes. Oliver handed in a copy of Agency’s style book, an anthology of famous authors and some photos taken by EFE during the failed coup d’etat attempt in Spain in 1981. The event is held in the framework of the 85th anniversary of foundation of Agencia EFE. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS
Workers unload produce from a cargo ship onto a truck in Bosaso Port, Bosaso City, in Somalia’s semi-autonomous region of Puntland, in the Gulf of Aden, 30 January 2024. Bosaso is experiencing rapid growth due in part to easy access to the sea lanes of the Gulf of Aden and the markets of the Arabian Peninsula. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME
Members of the Puntland Maritime Police Force (PMPF) patrol on a speed boat near Bosaso Port, Bosaso City, in Somalia’s semi-autonomous region of Puntland, in the Gulf of Aden, 30 January 2024. Bosaso is experiencing rapid growth due in part to easy access to the sea lanes of the Gulf of Aden and the markets of the Arabian Peninsula. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME
Supporters of the Sri Lankan main opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) shout slogans during an anti government protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 30 January 2024. Thousands of opposition party supporters and opposition lawmakers staged a protest march against the government’s new tax rules and over the alleged failure to address the economic crisis. Sri Lanka faces its worst-ever economic crisis in decades due to the lack of foreign reserves, resulting in severe shortages in food, fuel, medicine, and imported goods. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
A farmer works amid dense fog in a field near New Delhi, India, 30 January 2024. Delhi and New Delhi capital region (NCR) were covered in dense fog with reduced visibility, causing disruptions in flight and train operations. According to India’s Meteorological Department (IMD), Palam and Safdarjung areas reported fog conditions with 50 m visibility. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI
Pakistan police talk to a driver at a checkpoint after intensified security following a court verdict imprisoning former Prime Minister Imran Khan to 10 years, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 30 January 2024. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his top aide Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been sentenced to 10 years in jail for leaking official secrets, just days before the general elections scheduled for 08 February. The sentencing took place following a trial conducted within the prison where Khan has been detained, despite previous rulings declaring the jail trial as illegal. Khan and Qureshi are accused of leaking diplomatic correspondence between Washington and Islamabad during Khan’s tenure as prime minister. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has vowed to challenge the decision in a higher court. The case has raised serious questions about the transparency of the trial and has been marred by allegations of pre-vote rigging, with Khan’s party facing suppression. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB
A Greenpeace activist swims with banner reading ‘Climate Money now’ in Spree river as he attends protest called ‘Ice bathing protest for climate money’ in front of German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, 30 January 2024. Greenpeace activists protest against climate policy as German parliament ‘Bundestag’ holds debate about the budget for 2024. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
A vendor holds a picture of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan following a court verdict imprisoning Khan for 10 years, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 30 January 2024. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his top aide Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been sentenced to 10 years in jail for leaking official secrets, just days before the general elections scheduled for 08 February. The sentencing took place following a trial conducted within the prison where Khan has been detained, despite previous rulings declaring the jail trial as illegal. Khan and Qureshi are accused of leaking diplomatic correspondence between Washington and Islamabad during Khan’s tenure as prime minister. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has vowed to challenge the decision in a higher court. The case has raised serious questions about the transparency of the trial and has been marred by allegations of pre-vote rigging, with Khan’s party facing suppression. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB
Space shuttle Endeavor is lifted by crane into its new permanent location at The California Science Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 30 January 2024. The museum is in the complex process of moving each of space shuttle Endeavour�s components into place for the shuttle’s upcoming 20-story vertical display ‘Go For Stack’. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
Taiwanese Air Force personnel observe as Taiwan Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft takes off at the runway during Taiwan Air Force’s take-off and landing drills inside an airbase in Pingtung, Taiwan, 30 January 2024. The government of Taiwan expressed its thanks to the United States on 28 January for reaffirming its commitment to peace across the Taiwan Strait. This followed a series of high-level discussions that took place over the weekend, involving National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Spanish chef Daviz Munoz, three Michelin stars, during his conference ‘UniverXo in evolution’ at the International Gastronomy Congress ‘Madrid Fusion’ in Madrid, Spain, 30 January 2024. The 22nd edition of the annual gastronomy gathering is held in Madrid from 29 to 31 January under the motto ‘Where it all begins’. EPA-EFE/SERGIO PEREZ