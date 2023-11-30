24 hours in pictures, 30 November 2023
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
A person holds a camera to his face in front of a print of the artwork ‘Falling Shopper’ by Banksy during a press tour a the exhibition ‘BANKSY – A Vandal Turned Idol’ in Berlin, Germany, 30 November 2023. The unauthorized exhibition, showing original artwork and prints of British street art artist Banksy, is presented from 01 December 2023 at an uninhabited property in Berlin. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
A picnic table and benches are covered with snow near Stavreby, Zealand, Denmark 30 November 2023, where snowfalls also caused severe traffical problems. The Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) in a report on 29 November said they measured the coldest November day on 28 November ‘in average temperature for 13 years with minus 4.6 degrees for the country as a whole’ and predicts continous sub-zero- temperatures and more snow in the upcoming days. EPA-EFE/Mads Claus Rasmussen
Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) members and activists attend a public meeting in Quetta on November 30, 2023. (Photo by Banaras KHAN / AFP)
The painting ‘Boyarynya Morozova’ from 1887 by Russian artist Vasily Surikov is presented during a media tour of the Russian Museum as a preview of the exhibition of Surikov’s masterpieces at the Russian Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, 30 November 2023. The largest exhibition of Vasily Surikov works in 90 years opens on 01 December 2023 in the Benois Building and is dedicated to the 175th anniversary of the artist’s birth. In total, more than 120 works of the master will be presented in the exhibition. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
The shirt worn in the 2022 World Cup final match between Argentina and France on December 18, 2022, is displayed during a Sotheby’s auction media preview of six 2022 FIFA World Cup match-worn shirts belonging to Inter Miami’s Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi, in New York City on November 30, 2023. – The auction, which includes shirts worn in the final, semi-final, quarter-final, round of 16, and key group stage matches, is open for bidding from November 30, 2023, to December 14, 2023. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
A handout photo made available by the National Police of Ukraine shows Ukrainian rescuers working at the site of a missile attack in the city of Novogrodivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, 30 November 2023, amid the Russian invasion. At least one person died, 10 people were injured, including 4 children and four more people are being searched under the rubble according to the National Police report. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/NATIONAL POLICE OF UKRAINE
Parts believed to be pieces of wreckage from the fuselage of a US Air Force CV-22 ‘Osprey’ transport aircraft are recovered during the search are placed at a port on Yakushima Island, Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan, 30 November 2023. The U.S. Air Force CV-22B Osprey from Yokota Air Base, Japan, assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing, ‘was involved in an aircraft mishap while performing a routine training mission off the shore of Yakushima Island, Japan with eight Airmen on board’, the Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) Public Affairs office said in a press release on 29 November 2023. While AFSOC reported that the crew’s conditions were unknown at this time, the Japanese Defence Ministry and Japan Coast Guard in the meantime confirmed that one of them has been found dead. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS
Members of the Autonomous Union of Higher Education and education activists display the national flag of Senegal, banners and placards during a march for the resumption of in-person classes at the Cheikh Anta Diop University, in Dakar, Senegal, 30 November 2023. Professors, researchers and teaching staff of the university demanded the reopening of the university and the resumption of in-person classes for the more than 80,000 registered students. Cheikh Anta Diop University was closed after the violent clashes of June 2023 and no official opening date has been set despite calls for the reopening by students and professors. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE
Ertzaintza, Basque regional Police officers arrest a woman during clashes at a feminist rally in San Sebastian city, Basque Country, northern Spain, 30 November 2023. Several thousand protesters called for a longstanding demand of the feminist movement: a public and community care system focused on supporting those who provide care. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA
Israeli troops gather with their military vehicles on the border with the Gaza Strip on November 30, 2023, on the 7th day of a truce in battles between Israel and Hamas militants. – Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend by one more day a truce under which hostages are exchanged for Palestinian prisoners and aid flows into the war-devastated Gaza Strip. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP)
Migrants board a bus for reception centers after leaving their makeshift camp during a sheltering operation by the local prefecture in Loon-Plage, northern France on November 30, 2023. – Hundreds of migrants were evacuated at dawn on November 30, 2023 from makeshift camps around Calais and Dunkirk, where they are camped out in appalling conditions in the hope of reaching the UK, a “sheltering” operation according to the prefectures, denounced as “forced” by associations. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 29: (L-R) David Cone, Jeremy Boreing, Jake Crain, Tyler Fischer and Blain Crain attend the DailyWire+ Red Carpet Premiere of “Lady Ballers” on November 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Davis/Getty Images for Bentkey Ventures/AFP (Photo by Jason Davis / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)