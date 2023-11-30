24 hours in pictures, 30 November 2023

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

A person holds a camera to his face in front of a print of the artwork ‘Falling Shopper’ by Banksy during a press tour a the exhibition ‘BANKSY – A Vandal Turned Idol’ in Berlin, Germany, 30 November 2023. The unauthorized exhibition, showing original artwork and prints of British street art artist Banksy, is presented from 01 December 2023 at an uninhabited property in Berlin. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN