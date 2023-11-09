24 hours in pictures, 9 November 2023
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
An Israeli soldier takes a break during a drill in the annexed Golan Heights on November 9, 2023, amid increasing cross-border tensions between Hezbollah and Israel as fighting continues in the south with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by Jalaa MAREY / AFP)
Racing Metro 92 newly recruited player South-Africa’ Siya Kolisi gives a press conference during his official presentation at the headquarters of the French top14 rugby union club, on November 9, 2023 in Le Plessis-Robinson, outside Paris. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
An overhead view shows deciduous trees bearing autumnal colours surrounding St Bartholomew’s Church in the village of Marsden, near Huddersfield, in northern England on November 9, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
A woman reacts as she looks at boards depicting Kievans – Ukrainian servicemen killed during battles with Russian troops – on display in the centre of Kyiv on November 9, 2023, amid Russian invasion in Ukraine. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)
Members of the Prix Medicis literary prize’s jury French novelist Anne FranÁoise Garreta (C), French writer Marie Darrieussecq (R), French playwright and novelist Pascale Roze (2R), French Poet and writer Alain Veinstein (3R), French writer Marianne Alphant (3L) pose with French historian and writer Laure Murat (L) and Canadian author Kevin Lambert (2L) in Paris on November 9, 2023. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)
New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra reacts after playing a shot during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on November 9, 2023. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP)
Members of the Brazilian Navy guard an access to the Rio de Janeiro’s port at the city center of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on November 9, 2023. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)
A vendor (L) sells dolls on a cart ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, at a market in Amritsar on November 9, 2023. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP)
Kenyan police officers arrest a member of the Communist party of Kenya as they take part in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Nairobi on November 9, 2023. – Thousands of civilians, both Palestinians and Israelis, have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip entered southern Israel in an unprecedented attack triggering a war declared by Israel on Hamas with retaliatory bombings on Gaza. (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP)
Palestinians families fleeing Gaza City and other parts of northern Gaza towards the southern areas, walk along a highway on November 9, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. – Thousands of Palestinians were fleeing on foot November 8, in a surge away from the fighting and intense bombardment in Gaza as Israel said it was tightening the “stranglehold” around Hamas. People walked south from Gaza City, many with nothing but the clothes they wore, while combat raged over a month after the Hamas attacks that killed 1,400 in Israel, sparking the deadliest ever war in Gaza. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)
A flooded street is pictured in Saint-Etienne-au-Mont, northern France, on November 9, 2023. – The Pas-de-Calais region was once again hit by torrential rains, and was placed on red alert for flooding for the second time in a week, with a historic rise in water levels on November 7, 2023. (Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP)
Keren Shem (C) mother of Mia Shem who is being held hostage, her son (L) and (From L) and President of the Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions (CRIF) Yonathan Arfi (R) speak in front of the Eiffel Tower (background) during a press conference to call for the release of hostages taken by Hamas, in Paris on November 9, 2023. – Thousands of civilians, both Palestinians and Israelis, have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip entered southern Israel in an unprecedented attack triggering a war declared by Israel on Hamas with retaliatory bombings on Gaza. (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI / AFP)
Visitors attend the opening of the 2023-Autumn Garment Exhibition at the Okryu Exhibition House in Pyongyang on November 9, 2023. (Photo by KIM Won Jin / AFP)
Kenyan President William Ruto (3rd R) inspects the Presidential Guard of Honour before delivering the State of Nation address at the Kenyan Parliament in Nairobi on November 9, 2023. – Kenyan President William Ruto delivered on November 9, 2023 his first-ever State of Nation address since taking over power in September last year and comes at a time when Kenyans are outraged by the skyrocketing cost of living and historical tax hikes. (Photo by LUIS TATO / AFP)
This picture taken from the moshav Kfar Yuval in northern Israel shows a shell fired by Israeli troops, exploding over hills in southern Lebanon on November 9, 2023. – Since the day after the October 7 attack by the Hamas goup, Israel has traded fire across its northern border on a near-daily basis with Hamas’s ally Hezbollah and other Palestinian militants in Lebanon. (Photo by jalaa marey / AFP)
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA – NOVEMBER 09: A bird watches on the tenth tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 09, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. Marianna Massey/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Marianna Massey / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)