1 minute read
16 Aug 2021
11:30 am

WATCH: First plastic-free beach in Cyprus starts operating

AFP

Facilities to encourage visitors to avoid the use of single-use plastics are installed by several NGOs and the municipality at the Ayia Triada beach in Paralimni.

The beach is now equipped with a water station for cold, filtered and free water.

It includes an area for smokers and signs with information on how the visitors can become part of the solution, not the problem are also found at selected points.

