Tracy Lee Stark

Instanation is a proudly South African concept store, situated in Rosebank Mall, Johannesburg.



There are over 33 different themed areas where you are able to let your creativity run wild. Each booth is equipped with professional lighting as well as tripods.

You simply need to bring your camera or phone and a friend and let the fun begin.

It costs R100 per hour and bookings can be made on their website https://instanation.co.za/

Video and pictures: Tracy Lee Stark