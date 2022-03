Tracy Lee Stark

Siphe November’s raw talent brought him from South Africa to Toronto almost 12 years ago when he was accepted to Canada’s National Ballet School.

Now, at 22, November has risen to principal dancer at the National Ballet of Canada.

November was born in Zolani, South Africa and trained at Canada’s National Ballet School.

Siphe joined The National Ballet of Canada as a member of the Corps de Ballet in 2017.