WATCH: Miniature food expert creates impressive meals using tiny cookware and cutlery

Citizen Reporter

A miniature food expert has amassed millions of views on social media by creating impressive meals using tiny cookware and cutlery.

Ranjitji Thakor, a 28-year-old YouTuber and Influencer from Gujarat, India, is behind the Mini Kitchen India accounts.

Miniature food creations

Mini Kitchen India

Ranjitji was inspired to create miniature foods by his brother, 26-year-old Sanjay Thakor, also from Gujarat, India.

In 2017, Sanjay came across a YouTube video of a miniature food cooking channel and asked his brother if he’d be interested in creating something similar.

Ranjitji uses miniature equipment and utensils he finds from various online retailers and second-hand selling sites on a 1:12 scale.

The mini versions of foods are handmade by Ranjitji and Sanjay from food given to them by their father who is a farmer.

Rough start

All of the Mini Kitchen India videos are filmed at his at-home studio in Gujarat and earn him over $2,000 a month.

He said: “It was not an easy road.

“I could not afford to buy miniature cookware or a miniature stove when Sanjay suggested it to me.

“But it did not discourage me – I worked hard and saved money to collect all the miniature kitchen parts I needed”.

All in an honest day’s work

Ranjitji is thrilled with the positive reaction he received from his millions of worldwide viewers.

He said: “It’s simply been amazing.

“I have been able to have incredible sponsorships from some great brands.

“Now, I make a living doing what I love and sharing it on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Youtube.”