In pictures: From bee to honey – the honey making process.

Many people are unaware of the process that goes into making honey. It is an intricate process that involves bees and much travelling.
Often hives are moved all over the country to aid in pollination of major crops in the countries abundant farmland, but they are also moved to areas with high energy plants to strengthen the swarms for the next seasons pollination process.
Recently photographer Neil McCartney spent some time at with Highveld Honey Farms in between seasons to document this process.
The finished product at the factory shop in Benoni. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Thembi Qunta pours honey into a container at the factory shop in Benoni. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Movement is done at sunset as the bees are at their calmest then. Harmless smoke is used to calm them further before putting them on the trucks. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
As the sun sets on the Sunflower season in Limpopo, and harvesting is about to start. The hives that were placed there earlier in the season need to be moved. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
The Queen bee is the mother of all of the bees in the hive and consistently lays eggs, thereby growing the swarm. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Bee-Keeper, Matete Shako, looks at a frame from a hive. The beekeepers use specialised suits to avoid stings from the more aggressive hives. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Extraction plant supervisor, Peter Chisi, shows the comb after removal of all the honey. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Extraction plant supervisor, Peter Chisi, demonstrates uncapping of a frame. This is the process of removing the wax caps and opening the comb to extract the honey. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Beekeepers load hives onto a truck to move them from the Sunflower area to a area that has an abundance of Aloe Vera in Limpopo. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Each hive has different characteristics, with some being calm and others somewhat aggressive. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
A bee approaches an Aloe Vera flower at a farm in Limpopo. Aloe Vera is a high energy plant for bees, and the hives are moved to areas with a high volume for the bees to nourish and strengthen the swarms in between seasons . Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
A beehive at a farm in Limpopo with an abundance of Aloe Vera. Aloe Vera is a high energy plant for bees, and the hives are moved to areas with a high volume for the bees to nourish and strengthen the swarms in between seasons . Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen