Watch: Hippo attacks three lions crossing a river

Tracy Lee Stark

Three lions busy crossing the river get attacked by an angry hippo that was being territorial over its water, will they make it across safely?

Great Plains Conservation shared this incredible footage and story with LatestSightings.com.

Lions are often referred to as the kings of the jungle. For the most part, this is true, as they are very dominant and territorial animals, and of course predators by nature.

They are incredible hunters and do not step out of their territories without good reason. But, of course, just like any other animal – they will need to move through difficult terrain and risk dangerous encounters. Especially when their circumstances require it.

This pride of lion was attempting to cross the Selinda spillway in Botswana. They were clearly aware of the hippos around them, but obviously felt the need to get to the other side of the river.

As soon as they started to cross, they realised they were now in unchartered waters that had already been claimed. But, was it too late to turn around?

Hippos are also very territorial and also known as very dangerous animals – especially when one gets too close to the water.

Four lions crossing were understandably a threat to these hippos as they just saw these massive lions entering their territory. Unaware that the cats were most probably merely trying to cross.

The one hippo makes it his mission to get these lions out of the water. Not to necessarily eat or even injure the lion severely. Merely to make it clear that they do not welcome uninvited guests in their home.

Two lions succeeded in crossing the river, but the other two managed to turn around in time and swim back to the other side. All in all, no lions were severely injured.

However, half of the pride were yet to decide how to get back over to their pride members on the other side.

