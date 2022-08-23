Watch: Lioness Attacks Leopard in Road

Tracy Lee Stark

The lioness took her chance to give the leopard the fright of its life

This rare and exciting sighting of a lioness was filmed by Kayla du Toit, an 18-year-old university student, while on a drive with Tamsyn du Toit, a guide from Foxy Crocodile Bush Retreat.

Kayla tells LatestSightings.com the story of how this sighting unfolded: “We drove in as soon as the gates opened at 5.30am, but it was a quiet morning. We hadn’t seen much for around an hour”.

But, in the wild, anything can happen!

“All of a sudden my sister (our guide from Foxy Crocodile Bush Retreat) spotted a leopard scent marking next to us, just on the side of the road.

“We followed it at a distance down the road and we saw it kept looking to the left into the bush, but we just figured it was looking at antelope or hearing other noises,” said Kayla.

Eventually, they spotted a lioness walking towards the leopard and going into a stalking position.

The lioness walked all the way through to the leopard, and they just heard a loud roar. The lion and the leopard fought each other, it was very quick, and the leopard ran away quickly afterwards.

“We could not contain our excitement! Seeing a leopard so close is always so exciting and rare, so you can imagine how much more excited we got when we spotted the lion approaching the leopard.”

Kayla said, “I will never forget that moment and the feelings I felt, my heart beating insanely fast wondering what was going to happen and my hands shaking while taking the video, trying to watch and capture this moment at the same time. I was truly grateful after witnessing a once-in-a-lifetime sighting”.

The leopard ran off after the fight and visual was lost, the lioness continued to walk in the road for about 50m then disappeared into the bush on the opposite side of the road to where the leopard went.

“For anyone who gets to have a rare sighting like this, always have patience, enjoy the moment, keep a distance so that you don’t scare the animals or ruin a certain interaction that may happen, switch the car off and take it all in from a respectable distance,” she added.

