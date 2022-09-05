In pics: Joburg ballet welcomes spring with classic Cinderella

Tracy Lee Stark

Something wonderful is sure to happen when the ultimate fairy tale – Joburg Ballet’s scintillating production of Cinderella – returns to the Joburg Theatre for just eight performances from Friday 30 September to Sunday 9 October.

Choreographed by Joburg Ballet’s artistic director Iain MacDonald and given its world premiere in 2013, Cinderella waltzes across the stage with Johann Strauss’s immortal melodies providing the perfect musical setting for this ultimate rags-to-riches tale. Designer Andrew Botha’s breathtaking designs frame the action while Joburg Ballet’s stars will set the stage alight with dancing in the grandly classical tradition.

1/12 Monike Cristina. Photo: Lauge Sorensen 2/12 Monike Cristina. Photo: Lauge Sorensen 3/12 Monike Cristina and Ruan Galdino. Photo: Lauge Sorensen 4/12 Nicole Ferreira-Dill. Photo: Lauge Sorensen 5/12 Nicole Ferreira-Dill. Photo: Lauge Sorensen 6/12 Nicole Ferreira-Dill and Amando Barros. Photo: Lauge Sorensen 7/12 Shannon Glover. Photo: Lauge Sorensen 8/12 Shannon Glover. Photo: Lauge Sorensen 9/12 Shannon Glover and Revil Yon. Photo: Lauge Sorensen 10/12 Tammy Higgins. Photo: Lauge Sorensen 11/12 Tammy Higgins. Photo: Lauge Sorensen 12/12 Tammy Higgins and Ivan Domiciano. Photo: Lauge Sorensen

Dancers bringing their artistry to the two leading roles in this ultimate rags-to-riches fairy-tale will be Shannon Glover, Nicole Ferreira-Dill, Monike Cristina and Tammy Higgins as Cinderella and Revil Yon, Armando Barros, Ruan Galdino and Ivan Domiciano as the Prince.

In other casting, audiences can look forward to seeing guest artists Christopher Montague and Nigel Hannah in the character roles of Cinderella’s Stepsisters and Alison Sischy as her Stepmother. Christopher and Nigel both had notable careers with PACT Ballet in the 1980s and 1990s, and in last season’s La Traviata – The Ballet Christopher made a powerful impact as M Germont.

The Jester will be danced by Tumelo Lekana, Ivan Domiciano, Mario Gaglione and Luhle Mtati, and the Fairy Godmother by Savannah Ireland, Nicole Ferreira-Dill and Darragh Hourrides.

Commenting on the return of Cinderella, artistic director Iain MacDonald said: “Cinderella has always been one of the company’s most popular ballets, both in our original version as well as our current production which was last staged at the Joburg Theatre in 2016, and at the Teatro at Montecasino in 2018. Johann Strauss composed some of the most enchanting and memorable classical music ever written, and the music to which Cinderella is danced is no exception.”

“Cinderella will be our first production since the start of the Covid pandemic where, from the outset, we can sell 100% of the Joburg Theatre’s seats. With our last season, La Traviata-The Ballet, the lifting of the 50% capacity to 100% came too late in the booking period for us to benefit from this increase,” added Joburg Ballet’s CEO, Esther Nasser, “Hopefully, Cinderella will see audiences returning to the ballet in droves! And certainly, there can be no more perfect ballet to welcome in summer than Cinderella.”

The Joburg Ballet School’s annual Showcase this year will take place during the Cinderella season at the Joburg Theatre with a single performance scheduled for Saturday 8 October from 11am to 12pm.

The School will present a dance adaptation based on the musical The Prince of Egypt created for the JBS by Co-ordinator and Teacher, Jo-Anne Wyngaard. Tickets for The Prince of Egypt are R50 and may be booked through Futhi Zwane on 011 877 6898 or futhi@joburgballet.com

Cinderella: Booking Information

Reserved, numbered seats are sold in a graded pricing structure. Covid-19 regulations now allow for all seats in the Joburg Theatre to be sold. Patrons are not required to show proof of vaccination or of a negative Covid-19 test when attending performances and the wearing of masks is optional.

Dates, Times, Casts:

Friday – 30 September at 6.30pm (Standard prices): Nicole Ferreira-Dill and Armando Barros

Saturday – 1 October at 3pm (Standard prices): Monike Cristina and Ruan Galdino

Sunday – 2 October at 3pm (Standard prices): Shannon Glover and Revil Yon

Wednesday – 5 October at 11am (Morning prices): Monike Cristina and Ruan Galdino

Friday – 7 October at 6.30pm (Standard prices): Shannon Glover and Revil Yon

Saturday – 8 October at 3pm (Standard prices): Nicole Ferreira-Dill and Armando Barros

Saturday – 8 October at 6.30pm (Standard prices): Tammy Higgins and Ivan Domiciano

Sunday – 9 October at 3pm (Standard prices): Shannon Glover and Revil Yon

Standard Ticket Prices: R475, R410, R375, R275 and R200 (applicable to all performances except Wednesday, 5 October, for which all tickets are R100)

Discounts: Friends of the Ballet 35%; Pensioners 15%; Groups of 10+ 10%; Children 4-7 50%

Where: Joburg Theatre, Braamfontein

Book now: At Joburg Theatre Box Office Patrons can also book and pay via the Nedbank app and at selected Pick n Pay stores (full list at www.webtickets.co.za/pnpoutlets.aspx)

