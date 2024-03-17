48 hours in pictures, 17 March 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the weekend's events.
Costumed people attend St. Patrick’s Day parade celebrations in London, Britain, 17 March 2024. Thousands of people turned out in the British capital to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Saint Patrick’s Day, or the Feast of Saint Patrick is a religious and cultural holiday held each year on 17 March, the traditional death date of Saint Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland. EPA-EFE/Mark Thomas
Nina Szabo (C) of DVSC celebrates a goal during the women’s EHF Champions League play-off first leg match DVSC Schaeffler vs. Vipers Kristiansand in Debrecen, Hungary, 17 March 2024. EPA-EFE/Zsolt Czegledi
Manuel Feller of Austria celebrates with the men’s slalom overall winner crystal globe trophy at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup finals in Saalbach Hinterglemm, Austria, 17 March 2024. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
People prepare to break fast during the fasting month of Ramadan in Karachi, Pakistan, 17 March 2024. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in the Koran was during its last 10 nights. It is celebrated yearly by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. It is also a time for socializing, mainly in the evening after breaking the fast and a shift of all activities to late in the day in most countries. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
People attend a protest against the Putin regime in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany, 17 March 2024. Parallel to the presidential election in Russia, people are protesting on the streets with the slogan, ‘No more Putin, war, lies, and repression’. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
Pro-Palestinian protesters hold placards and show Palestinian colors during the 5th National March for Gaza, in Brussels, Belgium, 17 March 2024. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET
A woma poses for a photograph with two poeple dressed as typical Russian characters of the cartoon Masha and the Bear as Russians stand in a queue on the last day of voting for the Russian presidential elections, in front of the Russian consulate, in Milan, Italy, 17 March 2024. Russia presidential elections vote takes place between 15 and 17 March. The team of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny had called Russians to show their opposition to the elections, by crowding voting centers on 17 March at midday. EPA-EFE/Matteo Corner / Z14
Fans wait outside Old Trafford ahead of the FA Cup quarter-final soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool in Manchester, Britain, 17 March 2024. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
A couple kiss each other after the prologue of the ABSA Cape Epic MTB race over 16km with 600m of climbing in Lourensford, South Africa, 17 March 2024. This year’s event sees 600 teams tackle 617km kilometers with 16 500m of climbing over 8 days of riding. The race includes UCI pro riders and amateurs. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
A model presents a creation by Indian fashion label Kalki during the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in the frame of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) in Mumbai, India, 17 March 2024. The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week runs from 13 to 17 March 2024. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
A runner flexes his muscles during the Rome Marathon, in Rome, Italy, 17 March 2024. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI
Polish farmers block traffic during their protest near the Polish-German border in Swiecko, western Poland, 17 March 2024. Polish farmers held a nationwide protest against the European Green Deal and the influx of goods coming from Ukraine. Farm vehicles, such as tractors, as well as pedestrians block roads in different parts of the country. EPA-EFE/Lech Muszynski
Freiburg’s Lucas Hoeler (L) in action against Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie (R) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Freiburg, Germany, 17 March 2024. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
A carnival float, depicting a child from Palestine, during the float parade for the carnival celebrations in the city of Patras, Peloponnese, Greece, 17 March 2024. EPA-EFE/GIOTA LOTSARI