48 hours in pictures, 17 March 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the weekend's events.

Costumed people attend St. Patrick’s Day parade celebrations in London, Britain, 17 March 2024. Thousands of people turned out in the British capital to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Saint Patrick’s Day, or the Feast of Saint Patrick is a religious and cultural holiday held each year on 17 March, the traditional death date of Saint Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland. EPA-EFE/Mark Thomas