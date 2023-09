48 hours in pictures, 3 September 2023 Compiled by Neil McCartney - Chief Photographer and Multimedia Journalist

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Oscar Goudiraan pilots a jet powered glider at the Rand airshow held at the Rand airport, 3 September 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Youths perform ‘Gatka’, an ancient form of the Sikh martial art, during a Sikh religious procession to mark the birth anniversary of Shaheed Baba Jiwan Singh in Amritsar on September 3, 2023. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP) Dutch theatre company Vloeistof perform “Sliding Slope” at the Royal Docks in east London, a production with four performers stranded on the roof of a sunken house, inspired by the North Sea Flood of 1953, on September 3, 2023. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) New archbishop Luc Terlinden (C) lies on a red carpet in the middle of the cathedral, in front of the altar during the episcopal consecration of Terlinden as new archbishop of Mechelen-Brussels (Mechelen-Brussel – Malines-Bruxelles) in the St Rombouts cathedral in Mechelen on September 3, 2023. – New archbishop Luc Terlinden succeeds to Jozef De Kesel in the St Rombouts cathedral in Mechelen. (Photo by Jonas ROOSENS / Belga / AFP) A supporter of the African National Congress (ANC) poses for a photograph as she arrives for the partyís 2019 Manifesto Review Rally at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on September 3, 2023. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) The Raptors RV aerobatic team at the Rand airshow held at the Rand airport, 3 September 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen The owner of a Lamborghini Aventador shows the key of the car in which he allowed people to sit inside and take photos at Supercar Sunday held at Melrose Arch, 3 September 2023. Supercar Sunday had a variety of supercars on display for visitors to get close to. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen 7 year old Neo Mathye sits in a Lamborghini Aventador at Supercar Sunday held at Melrose Arch, 3 September 2023. Supercar Sunday had a variety of supercars on display for visitors to get close to. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen Oscar Goudiraan pilots a jet powered glider at the Rand airshow held at the Rand airport, 3 September 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen Riders fall during the MotoGP race of the Moto Grand Prix de Catalunya at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo, on the outskirts of Barcelona, on September 3, 2023. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) Stage winner Team Bora’s German rider Lennard Kamna celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the stage 9 of the 2023 La Vuelta cycling tour of Spain, a 184,5 km hilly race from Cartagena to Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca, on September 3, 2023. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP) An Airlink Embraer performs at the Rand airshow held at the Rand airport, 3 September 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen McLarens on display at Supercar Sunday held at Melrose Arch, 3 September 2023. Supercar Sunday had a variety of supercars on display for visitors to get close to. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen New Zealand’s wing Caleb Clarke takes part in a training session in Lyon, central-eastern France, on September 3, 2023, ahead of the France 2023 Rugby World Cup. (Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP) Nigel Hopkins flies at the Rand airshow held at the Rand airport, 3 September 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the Italian Formula One Grand Prix race at Autodromo Nazionale Monza circuit, in Monza on September 3, 2023. – Max Verstappen won a record-breaking 10th straight Formula One race on September 3, 2023, after coming out on top at the Italian Grand Prix in a Red Bull one-two at Monza. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)