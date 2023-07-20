WATCH: Bree explosion – No patients have been treated for gas inhalation yet

By Thahasello Mphatsoe

An underground explosion on Bree Street in the Johannesburg CBD has led to one death, dozens of injuries and widespread chaos. Lesufi said the cause is yet to be determined.

MEC of Health in Gauteng, Ms Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, held a press briefing at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, where some patients from the explosions are being treated, according to her and the director of trauma surgery, Professor Maeyane Moeng, none have been treated for gas related issues yet.

