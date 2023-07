By Neil McCartney

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said the explosion occurred between Bree and Simmonds streets on Wednesday evening, 19 July.

Thirty-seven vehicles, most of them taxis, were damaged during the explosion. One person died and at least 48 people were injured. As of Thursday morning, 12 people remained in hospital.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the victim was found under a car in the wreckage.

