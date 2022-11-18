LISTEN: Expect a wet 2023, with above normal rainfall until expected till autumn

Stephen Tau

Various parts of South Africa have in recent weeks been experiencing heavy rainfall, thanks to the La Niña weather system.

This has been the third consecutive La Niña season that the country has been experiencing, which has brought with it a lot of rainfall.

Senior digital reporter for The Citizen Stephen Tau invited a researcher and seasonal forecaster at SAWS Dr. Christine Engelbrecht to unpack the different weather systems and to also give a prognosis for the coming summer rainfall season.

Just in the month of November, several areas recorded up to 200mm of rainfall, making it the highest frequency of rainfall recorded since the 1950s, according to forecasters.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has repeatedly warned of above normal rainfall for the current spring and coming summer seasons.

With the festive season fast approaching, the weather desk has also called on residents and motorists who will be embarking on journeys to various holiday destinations, particularly to KwaZulu Natal (KZN), to be on high alert.

With the soil remaining saturated due to the recent heavy rains, the likelihood of floods similar to what was experienced in KZN early this year, can also not be ruled out.

Other provinces where heavy rainfall can still be expected over the next couple of months include Gauteng, Free State, North West as well as parts of the Eastern Cape.

