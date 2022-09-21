WATCH: Religious groups in Sri Lanka protest electricity price hike

Citizen Reporter

Buddhist monks and Catholic nuns in Sri Lanka have taken to the streets of Colombo to protest against rising electricity prices.

Sri Lanka has suffered a severe economic crisis with extended blackouts, runaway inflation, and months of food, fuel and medicine shortages.

Religious leader Anura Perera was part of the demonstration.

“Increment of the electricity bill is unbearable. The people are suffering in many ways, and now they have added extra suffering by increasing the electricity bill and water bill.

“This is unbearable. We know how our people are suffering. We know how our people are crying. They are crying for justice. They are crying for peace. They are crying for life. They are crying for their children,” said Perera.

According to a report by UCA News, monks are also calling for subsidies for religious places following a recent tariff hike.

Ven Omare Kassapa Thera, a veteran cleric, said Buddhist temples had not received extra funds to pay for the increased cost of electricity.

“As Buddhist monks, we hope that the government will pay attention to religious places,” said Ven Kassapa Thera.

The report says that all religious places in Sri Lanka are mainly depend on donations from devotees.

“Sometimes they rent their buildings and land, but there is no stable and adequate income for most religious places.”

The Ceylon Electricity Board is one of the leading loss-making public agencies in the country.

The Treasury’s constant provision of financial support to the Ceylon Electricity Board had a great impact on the nation’s economy.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

