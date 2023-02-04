WATCH: Artist creates amazing origami faces

Citizen Reporter

Polly has made a career out of folding paper. Working out of her light-filled home in Wales, the artist creates striking designs, from the simple to the intricate.

Although she dabbles with other materials such as wire, Polly always returns to paper.

“I’ve always been interested in paper as a medium and when I saw that it was possible to turn a flat sheet into something three-dimensional that’s when I got really excited,” she told Euronews Culture.

