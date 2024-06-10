WATCH: DBN Gogo performs at Kylie Cosmetics launch

DBN Gogo was the DJ for the much anticipated launch of Kylie Cosmetics in South Africa, 8 years after the brand was originally launched.

Mandisa Radebe more affectionately known as DBN Gogo, performs at Kylie Cosmetics launch in Sandton, 4 June 2024. Picture: Shaun Holland

The much-anticipated launch of Kylie Cosmetics in South Africa took place in Sandton last week.

Fans of Kylie Jenner had been waiting for her range of beauty products to come to Africa since its launch in 2016.

Some of Johannesburg’s most prominent beauty content creators were invited for the unique interactive event.

Attendees had the opportunity to team up with their besties to win some amazing Kylie Cosmetics products.

Of course it would not be a launch if there wasn’t a party. DJ & producer Mandisa Radebe, popularly known as DBN Gogo, kept the ladies entertained.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

