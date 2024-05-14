(VIDEO) Beemer Festival hosts over R30 million worth of BMW icons

Joburg witnessed the largest gathering of BMW classics in one venue, when the 2024 Beemer festival took place at Puntans Hill sports club.

A BMW E30 M3 on display at Beemer festival 2024, which took place at Puntan’s Hill sports club in Johannesburg, 5 May 2024. Photo: Shaun Holland

BMW fans were treated to a true spectacle when Car Candy Inc hosted the 2024 Beemer festival.

Thousands of fans passed through the gates at Puntans Hill sports club, where BMW owners converged for the biggest gathering of classic and modern Beemers.

Over 300 cars were on display at the event which was hosted on the 5 May 2024, the first time the event was hosted post Covid-19.

A BMW 6-series and an E21 on display at Beemer festival 2024, which took place at Puntan’s Hill sports club in Johannesburg, 5 May 2024. Photo: Shaun Holland

Judging by the turnout it was clear that owners and fans alike were hungry for a BMW only car show.

The value of all these classics

As I stood on the embankment of the sports club, looking down on all these classics, it dawned on me that this could be the most expensive car show lineup that I have attended thus far.

I started counting all the Gushese’s (325is), M3’s, M4’s as well as the classics such as the 2002’s and I quickly realized that the collective value of these cars was mind-blowing.

A BMW E30 325is in racing livery on display at Beemer festival 2024, which took place at Puntan’s Hill sports club in Johannesburg, 5 May 2024. Photo: Shaun Holland

In recent years the prices of BMW classics has shot through the roof in South Africa, with the 325is being the most coveted classic to get your hands on.

I counted at least 15 original Gusheshe’s which are value between R800 000 and R1 800 000.

Then there were two original E30 M3’s which were not sold in the local market, which have sold in South Africa for R2 000 000.

A BMW E30 on display at Beemer festival 2024, which took place at Puntan’s Hill sports club in Johannesburg, 5 May 2024. Photo: Shaun Holland

Taking into account the was an M4 CS worth R4 500 000 there as well, I would put the value of all these vehicles at well over R30 million.

The show catered for car builder and car collectors from all corners of the province.

Whether you are a fan of stock or modified cars this show had something for everyone.

