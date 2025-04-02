WATCH LIVE: Brigadier cross-examined in Joshlin Smith trial

After the cross-examination of the investigating officer Lombard in Joshlin Smith trial, Brigadier Hanana will take the stand.

The trial into the abduction and alleged human trafficking of Joshlin Smith continues on Wednesday.

The six-year-old vanished more than a year ago, on 19 February 2024, from the Middelpos informal settlement in Diazville, near Saldanha Bay.

Her mother, Racquel “Kelly” Smith; Smith’s boyfriend, Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis; and Steveno van Rhyn were arrested and are facing charges of abduction and trafficking in persons for exploitation.

On Tuesday, the cross-examination of lead investigator Captain Wesley Lombard continued, where defence attorney Nobahle Mkabayi questioned the conduct of the investigators during Van Rhyn’s questioning.

Western Cape head of the Serious and Violent Crimes Unit Brigadier Leon Hanana also took the stand on Tuesday and is expected to be further cross-examined on Wednesday.