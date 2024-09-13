The mountains are calling

Anyone who has spent time in the Berg will know that it holds a special magic. It’s in the scale of the mountains, the crisp air, the unbeatable views. While every season has its own beauty, we visited in mid-winter. The nights and early mornings were chilly (with a sprinkle of frost here and there), but we were treated to sunny days, clear skies and landscapes dotted with the most beautiful in-bloom aloes.

Immersed in nature

We started our trip at Sungubala Eco Camp in the Northern Drakensberg. Located on a secluded farm in the mountains, this spot is a dream for nature lovers. We stayed in a cosy, solar-powered, self-catering cottage overlooking the picturesque Sungubala Valley, where we spent evenings around a fire and enjoyed leisurely mornings soaking up the uninterrupted mountain views. You simply can’t beat the peace and quiet in this part of the world – we had only the sound of birds and baboons to disrupt the silence.

Activities and adventures

The Northern Berg is well-known for its hiking and there are many trails to choose from at Sungubala. We opted for an easy walk to Silent Woman, a rock carving crafted in the 1950s by artist and wanderer William Chalmers.

The route took us along an old jeep track at the base of the mountain, through an indigenous forest and across a clear stream – the perfect picnic spot. For more experienced hikers (and those travelling without children), there are loads of longer, more challenging options, as well as numerous mountain biking trails through the valley.

Luxury glamping

From Sungubala, we travelled to the Central Drakensberg where we settled in for a glamping experience at Mountain Splendour Eco-Resort in the Champagne Valley. This family-friendly resort boasts a range of accommodation options, from self-catering chalets to spacious campsites all with lovely views of Cathkin Peak. Our luxury glamping tent was well-appointed with modern amenities, including an en-suite bathroom, fireplace and enclosed outdoor braai area – ideal for those who like the idea of camping but don’t want to rough it!

Ready to explore

Mountain Splendour is great for families as there’s plenty to keep little ones busy. It’s located on a working farm and there are plenty of animals to see (and feed!) In fact, guests are encouraged to keep their food scraps for the resident Cameroonian dwarf goats and piglets, who were always pleased to see us. There’s also a fantastic outdoor playground, walking and cycling trails, tennis court and swimming pool. While the Northern Berg is a little off the beaten track and perfect to really reconnect with nature, this area is buzzing with activity, all with a stunning backdrop – we loved popping into quirky cafés, delis and bakeries on our travels. We also took advantage of the resort’s mountain bike hire to explore the farm. Mountain Splendour offers balance and pedal bikes for kids, as well as baby seats that can be attached to adult bikes so the whole family can enjoy a ride.

Details: www.sungubala.co.za; www.mountainsplendour.co.za

Worth a visit

Here are some of our favourite spots in the berg…

Valley Bakery

This charming bakery, deli and restaurant offers a delectable array of freshly baked goods. We popped in for tea and some sweet treats – the apple and yoghurt cake is a must!

www.facebook.com/ValleyBakery

All out adventures

For thrill-seekers, All Out Adventures is the place to be. Situated in the Northern Drakensberg, this adventure park offers a range of activities, including zip-lining, quad biking and paintball. Our little ones loved the Kids Adventure Zone, which includes mini ziplines, an obstacle course and plenty of space to climb. www.alloutadventures.co.za

Drakensberg Brewery

Boasting beautiful mountain views and outdoor space for kids to explore and play, this craft brewery is located at Berg Air Lifestyle Centre and offers a selection of locally brewed beers. They also serve up DIY snack platters, which include tasty local cheeses, bread, pickles and preserves. www.drakbrew.co.za

Article supplied by Jennifer Campbell