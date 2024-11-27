Navigating nutrition in summer

It’s an integral part of South African culture to thoroughly enjoy the summer season with its long holiday period over December and into the new year.

Hot days and warm nights are the ideal settings for enjoying the outdoor-focused lifestyles that give us so many more opportunities to be physically active and to unleash our sociable natures.

Here’s an evidence-based roadmap for navigating nutrition this summer from Registered Dietitians, Retha Harmse and Faaizah Laher, spokespeople for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA).

Going lighter and fresher, as well as nutrient-dense

Both Faaizah and Retha emphasise that summer brings increased opportunities to make healthy eating choices and keep focused on healthy, balanced meals. With the heat of the summer days, it’s a natural step to begin including far more salad dishes and salad or vegetable based light meals, to favour fruit and yoghurt smoothies over hot breakfasts, and to opt for lighter sweet treats and desserts that make the most of South Africa’s delicious bounty of locally grown summer fruits. This makes it easier to include a wide range of fresh produce across the colour spectrum in light, but nutrient dense meals.

Retha says, “It’s normal for appetite to decrease in hot weather, and you need to focus on nutrient-dense foods to ensure you’re meeting your nutritional needs even if you’re eating less. Luckily, summer offers an abundance of fresh fruits and vegetables. Seasonal produce is at its peak flavour and nutritional value. It’s a great time to experiment with recipes that highlight summer produce, like gazpacho with fresh tomatoes, delicious salads with lots of crisp greens or berry parfaits with yoghurt.”

Balancing nourishment and indulgence

Year-end and the December holiday period is a busy time for socialising, and it can be challenging to stick to healthy eating regimes. Typically, there’s an increase in going to parties, eating out, braaiing and picnicking, as well as the festive season traditions that tend to involve big meals and rich foods.

Faaizah says, “I love the buzz of year-end, when school is finally over, the days get longer, and eats become easier to prep. I also love the flurry of invites before we leave for holiday. Here are 4 easy tips to stay on track during this busy social season:

Planning ahead – I recommend planning the day or week ahead if you know you are invited out. Plan your meals for that week or day to include lighter, more nutrient dense foods. This will ensure you are not overly hungry when faced with all the party food. Enjoying a pre-event snack – It’s a good idea to eat a small balanced snack 30 minutes to an hour before the party starts. Make sure your snack has a protein, carbohydrate, a vegetable and a fat. An example of this is hummus, pita, cucumbers and avocado. Making mindful pairs – balance and pair lighter sides with smaller portions of richer mains. For example, pair a generous portion of roast vegetables or green salad with a moderate portion of rich meats. Or, if you have your heart set on trying that creamy potato bake, choose a lean meat and lots of colourful salad to go with it. Make one trip – visit the party spread or buffet table only once. Dish up a small portion of all the foods you like and try not go back for seconds. Eating slowly and being mindful about savouring the foods on your plate will enhance your satiety and reduce the temptation to have some more just because it is tasty.”

Retha also advises that we choose our indulgences thoughtfully while allowing for flexibility and avoiding all-or-nothing thinking. She says, “It is important to be kind to ourselves and optimise on our enjoyment of holiday socialising. One indulgent meal doesn’t derail your overall healthy lifestyle. Enjoy it and return to your regular habits afterward. Decide which treats you really love and skip those that are less important to you. And, also allow yourself to enjoy special foods without guilt. This can prevent you from getting into a cycle of restriction and overindulgence.”

Managing your hydration on hot days

One of the biggest nutritional challenges over the summer is actually adequate hydration. The combination of increased physical activity and higher temperatures means that we sweat more, losing not just fluid but electrolytes as well.

“Staying well-hydrated is essential to keep you feeling your best during the summer months,” says Retha. “While the common recommendation is eight glasses of plain water a day, your needs might be higher in the summer. Listen to your body’s signals and adjust accordingly. There are many smartphone apps that can help track your daily water intake and send reminders.”

Retha’s practical tips for hydration include:

Make water more appealing by infusing it with natural flavour. Add slices of citrus fruits, berries, cucumber, or fresh herbs like mint to your water for a subtle flavour boost. Enjoy iced herbal, fruit and flavoured teas as a refreshing way to increase fluid intake without added sugars or caffeine. Be mindful of dehydrating drinks by limiting alcohol and caffeine, which can have diuretic effects, leading to increased fluid loss. If you do consume them, then balance that out with extra water. Hydrate around physical activity including drinking water about 30 minutes before being active; taking regular sips of water during exercise, especially if you’re active for more than an hour, and replenishing fluids after exercising by drinking water or a natural electrolyte drink. Enjoy hydrating fruits and vegetables as snacks such as watermelon, honeydew melon, peaches, nectarines, celery and cucumber sticks. Monitor your hydration signs by keeping a check on urine colour. Light-coloured urine typically indicates good hydration, while darker urine can be a sign to drink more fluids. Be aware of signs like dry mouth, fatigue, headaches or dizziness, which may indicate dehydration.

Overall, you will get the most out of the holiday season by focusing holistically on your well-being, and not just food. Getting plenty of exercise, sleeping well and keeping focused on the quality of our social connections are all integral aspects of maintaining a healthy lifestyle while enjoying the summer to its fullest.

Retha’s Classic Gazpacho Recipe

Ingredients:

6 ripe tomatoes, cored and roughly chopped

1 large cucumber, peeled and chopped

1 red pepper, seeded and chopped

1 green pepper, seeded and chopped

1 small red onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine or sherry vinegar

1 teaspoon salt, or to taste

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin (optional, for extra depth)

A pinch of cayenne pepper (optional, for a bit of heat)

2 cups cold water (or low sodium tomato juice to adjust consistency)

Fresh basil or parsley, for garnish

Instructions:

Prepare the vegetables:

In a large bowl, combine the chopped tomatoes, cucumber, red and green peppers, red onion, and minced garlic.

Blend the soup:

Working in batches, if necessary, add the vegetable mixture to a blender or food processor.

Add the olive oil and vinegar.

Blend until you reach your desired consistency—some prefer a smooth soup, while others like it a bit chunky.

Season and adjust consistency:

Pour the blended mixture back into the bowl.

Stir in the salt, black pepper, cumin, and cayenne pepper if using.

Add tomato juice or cold water to achieve your preferred thickness.

Chill the gazpacho:

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Chilling allows the flavours to meld and the soup to become refreshing.

Serve:

Before serving, taste and adjust the seasoning if needed.

Pour the gazpacho into chilled bowls or glasses.

Garnish with fresh basil or parsley leaves.

Drizzle a little extra olive oil on top if desired.

Optional toppings:

Diced avocado for creaminess

Croutons for crunch

Diced cucumber or bell peppers for extra texture

A dollop of sour cream or Greek yoghurt

Tips:

Use ripe tomatoes: The quality of your tomatoes greatly affects the flavour. Vine-ripened or heirloom tomatoes are excellent choices.

Customize to taste: Feel free to adjust the vegetables and seasonings. For instance, adding a small jalapeño can spice things up.

Make ahead: Gazpacho tastes even better the next day after the flavours have fully developed.

Enjoy your homemade gazpacho!

Nutritional Information

Assuming the recipe yields 6 servings, and minimal added salt is used, here’s the approximate nutritional breakdown per serving:

Energy: approximately 421 kJ (101 kcal)

Protein: 2.1 g

Carbohydrates: 8.9 g

o of which sugars: 6.5 g

Total fat: 7.5 g

o of which saturated fat: 0.98 g

Dietary fibre: 2.8 g

Total sodium: approximately 50-150 mg (depending on added salt and ingredients)

Glycaemic Index (GI): estimated to be low

