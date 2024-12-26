6 common mistakes to avoid when selling your property

Planning on selling your property next year?

By avoiding these common mistakes pointed out to us by RE/MAX and taking proactive steps to prepare your home for sale, you can increase your chances of a smooth and profitable transaction.

Overpricing: Setting the price too high can deter buyers and prolong the selling process, especially when buyers are already struggling with interest as high as they are. Lean on the advice of a real estate professional to determine a competitive and realistic price for your home. Ignoring repairs: Deferred maintenance can be a major turn-off for buyers. Address any necessary repairs and updates before listing your home to make it more attractive and increase its value. Poor presentation: Cluttered or poorly staged homes can also make it difficult for buyers to envision themselves living there. Declutter, depersonalize, and stage your home to highlight its best features and appeal to a broad range of buyers. Being unprepared for showings: Make sure your home is clean, organized, and ready for showings at all times. Flexible scheduling and accommodating potential buyers can help make the selling process smoother and more efficient. Qualified buyers are limited owing to the high interest rates, so you do not want to turn buyers away unnecessarily. Incomplete or misleading disclosures: Failing to disclose important information about the property can lead to legal issues down the line and can cause the deal to fall through before transfer can occur. Be transparent about any known issues, such as past renovations, property history, or known defects. Skipping professional help: Selling a home is a complex process that requires the expertise of real estate professionals – especially when it comes to negotiating an offer. Hiring a reputable agent can help navigate potential pitfalls and ensure a successful sale.

